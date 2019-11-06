‘NISAM NJIHOVA ROBINJA’: Majka šestero djece šokirala odgojnim metodama. Klinci jedu rukama, ne kupaju se…

Kaže kako svaki roditelj treba imati vrijeme “odjave”. Njezino je, primjerice, u 19.30. Nakon toga, djeca su prepuštena sama sebi
Majka šestero djece otkrila je kako uspijeva izlaziti na kraj s roditeljskim obvezama i malo je reći da su njezine odgojne metode neobične. Mama blogerica Constance Hall priznala je da u tako velikoj obitelji mora pronaći ravnotežu na način da odredi prioritete.
Pišući za Mamamiju, otkrila je neke svoje tajne “preživljavanja” sa šestero djece. Hall kaže kako je posuđe najgori dio večere, ali ona je tome stala na kraj. “Jedite rukama… Ja obično stavim na stol zdjelu punu povrća, na drugi tanjur stavim meso ili bilo što drugo i klinci jedu rukama”, opisala je.
U 19.30 se ‘odjavljuje’ kao majka
Također tvrdi kako djecu ne kupa svaki dan. “Preskakanje kupanja neće ih ubiti”, objasnila je blogerica. Kada opere svu odjeću, baca je u različite košare, na kojima piše djetetovo ime, a potom si klinci sami slažu odjeću.
Constance također kaže kako svaki roditelj treba imati vrijeme “odjave”. Njezino je, primjerice, u 19.30. Nakon toga, djeca su prepuštena sama sebi. “Nisam vaša mama, nema me. Nisam vaša robinja. Ja sam samo kip žene koja vam je prije sat vremena brisala stražnjice, a sada pije vino i razgovara na mobitel”, objasnila je Hall svoj princip.
Imaš komentar?