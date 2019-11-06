‘NISAM NJIHOVA ROBINJA’: Majka šestero djece šokirala odgojnim metodama. Klinci jedu rukama, ne kupaju se…

View this post on Instagram

Less then a week to go now!!! Still Some time left to come Queen the fuck out with me on stage in Mandurah!! We are getting so many messages asking if we are coming to Perth or Bunbury and I have to say I’m only doing Mandurah, it’s a rad little place and nobody has threatened to stab me to death for coming there yet 🤷🏽‍♀️ Pissing men off for a living was never gonna be easy. I’m driving 2.5 hours so you better bloody drive 1.5 hours to see me. (Or have someone else drive coz I can’t promise we won’t get a little loose, it’s out of my control, these things seem to happen at my events 💅🏾) The night is just a laugh about love (or lack of as I haven’t slept in the same bed as my husband for a week now and don’t see that changing) kids!!! Denz might even talk a bit about addiction. And fucking life. Bad mums night out, bring ya fella’s if their brave enough. Any tattooists wanna come and tat mini crowns on us, I could always do with a second finger up to the establishment 🙌🏽 💜💜💜 Crown up WA bitches, I wanna see flowers in hair and wine in hands 💖 https://www.eventbrite.com.au/e/con4denz-tour-tickets-74768954957?ref=eios