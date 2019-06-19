‘NIKAD SE NEĆE VRATITI NA STARO’: Mama pokazala trbuh dvije godine nakon poroda i poslala snažnu poruku

‘Živimo u svijetu u kojem je prihvatljivo imati dijete, ali ne i izgledati kao da ste rodili’
Nije neka tajna da dolazak prinove u obitelj zauvijek mijenja određene segmente života. Spavanje postaje apstraktan koncept, novca nikad dovoljno, a majčino tijelo više nikad ne može izgledati jednako kao prije trudnoće. Raznorazne starlete, posvuduše, ali i prave zvijezde, bombardiraju društvene mreže svojim natjecanjima koja će prije vratiti tijelo u formu poslije porođaja.
Snažna poruka mlade majke
Je li to uopće moguće? Hm, bez kirurške intervencije teško. Blogerica i majka četvero djece Mel Watts nekidan je osvojila srca svojih pratitelja na Instagramu objavivši fotografiju svojega obješenog trbuha prošaranog strijama i poslala snažnu poruku svim mladim mamama koje gube živce jer ne mogu postići iste rezultate kao javne osobe netom poslije porođaja.
BRB just waiting for my pre baby body to bounce back – two years later (well actually 12 years) Oh and I’ll also love my old set of jugs to return to say 16 year old ones if that’s okay. And whilst we’re at it I’d love my teenage mental health to flick itself right in there too, the IDGAF mind would be absolutely trick right now. ITS NOT COMING BACK, NONE OF IT. I get so angry and fired up when I see people writing about bouncing back post baby. You’ll never ever ever be the same body or mind after you’ve had a baby. It’s gone. Just like your ability to stay up all night and feel fresh the next day. We set so many up for failure because they feel like they need to bounce back, they need to get back to their pre baby selves. Sheesh I’d love my husband to bounce back post birth too, but he ain’t and no one is telling him he should. The reality is that’ll he’ll never be the same either. We either bare the scars on the outside or feel the changes on the inside. Not one person has walked out or been wheeled out of birth the same as they went in. We except we can just go back to our past selves as we cradle our future. Embrace the what the heck you have, if you don’t like it, fix it. With the right mindset you could love the person you are right now, and if someone’s telling you differently – do you really need that? It takes time to like you, but once you do you’ll see that you aren’t actually that bad. And in my case you’ll realise your sense of humour and stunning set of abs will get you the tribe of friends you deserve – including being my own friend!
“Upravo čekam da mi se vrati moje staro tijelo – dvije godine poslije (pa, zapravo, 12 godina poslije)”, napisala je blogerica u šaljivu tonu pored fotografije svojega zgužvanog trbuha. “Eh, da, voljela bih, također, da mi se vrate moje nekadašnje cice da mogu reći 16-godišnjakinjama je li to okej”, dodala je Mel pa objasnila razlog zvog kojega se na ovaj način obratila pratiteljima.
You’re welcome 💁🏻♀️ I did just go over the website before I wrote this to make sure I got my items. Eg: Ayden shoes and Ivie shoes. Nolan’s jumper before you guys went over! @lion.heart.clothing are having 30% off EVERYTHING at the moment and people with smaller humans know that means massive savings 👟👖 Sonny’s beau Hudson jeans & Sonnys cons! My superga shoes, my Foxwood tee and jeans are all 30% off too! 💃🏼💃🏼 #melwattscollab #lionheartclothing
“Toliko me razbjesni kada vidim da ljudi pišu o vraćanju tijela u formu nakon porođaja. Nikad, ali nikad više nećete imati isto tijelo, kao ni um, nakon što rodite dijete. Nestalo je zauvijek, baš kao i vaša sposobnost da ostanete budni cijelu noć i uspijete izdržati sljedeći dan lucidni i svježi”, poručila je mama blogerica.
MAME OTKRILE UŽASNE DETALJE PORODA KOJE VAM NITKO NEĆE REĆI: ‘Danima nisam jela jer me bilo strah obavljati veliku nuždu’
Loving you is the easy part; parenting you, that’s a different story. You’re honestly the biggest ball of anxious energy. You love to entertain but frighten so easily. You’re sassy and demanding, yet easily upset. You’re bluntly honest, yet when you lie you make yourself sick. I don’t know if I’m doing it right, none of us do. But I do know that you’re something special my girl and I’ll forever love you. #iviesummer
Žene hvale njezin hrabar potez
“Svi mi nosimo ožiljke izvana i osjećamo promjene iznutra. Nitko nije izašao iz majke u istom obliku u kojemu je ušao. Moramo prihvatiti da smo sada takvi kakvi jesmo i da se ne možemo vratiti na staro. Ako svoj mozak pripremite na to, možete zavoljeti osobu kakvom ste postali”, stoji u objavi na Instagramu.
For many years you’ve seen me laugh, cry and suffer from awful anxiety. You’ve seen me welcome Indie, announce Sonny. Many have watched Ivie start school and applauded when Ayden started high school. For years I have always made sure that even if I felt like an idiot I’ll do whatever I could to shine light on issues I feel fit for, shine issues on mental health, body image, teenage pregnancy and single parenting. All so someone doesn’t have to feel like they’re doing it alone. I’m a helper, if there’s something wrong I’ll do all I can to help fix it. The event I created was made to help answer some more of your personal questions. Network and meet new people. See the places I love to shop and listen to the people who inspire me. There are so many things you guys don’t know about me, or my life. Things I’ve only just learnt myself; childhood things and how creating a business has helped me able to stay at home. I can’t wait to share that with you in Sydney or Melbourne. If you’re a business and wanting to get involved feel free to email or DM me. We are actively looking local people who may want to be part of this with either gift bag opportunities, stall holders, staging or catering. TICKETS AVAILABLE IN BIO LINK. Let me know what you’re mostly wanting to hear from myself and the speakers from each event 🌻🌻 #youbymelwatts
“Potrebno je vrijeme da biste se prihvatili, ali jednom kada to uspijete, vidjet ćete da i niste tako loši. U mojemu slučaju, svojim ludim smislom za humor i neodoljivim trbušnjacima privući ćete hrpu prijatelja kakve zaslužujete”, životni je savjet ove mlade majke.
Well it’s a little chilly that’s for sure! Whilst the temperatures are going to continue to plummet and footy training or games won’t be ceased at least you could be warm with winning this whole outfit! @frankie_and_co_ is having a giveaway and for your chance to win this outfit featured you need to jump on @frankie_and_co_ Instagram and find the same post of me in this outfit and follow the instructions. ❄️❄️❄️⛄️⛄️⛄️❄️❄️❄️ #melwattscollab
Meline su riječi doprle do brojnih žena, koje su pohvalile njezin potez. “Da, živimo u svijetu u kojem je prihvatljivo imati dijete, ali ne i izgledati kao da ste rodili”, zaključile su razočarane majke u komentarima.
