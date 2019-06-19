‘NIKAD SE NEĆE VRATITI NA STARO’: Mama pokazala trbuh dvije godine nakon poroda i poslala snažnu poruku

View this post on Instagram

BRB just waiting for my pre baby body to bounce back – two years later (well actually 12 years) Oh and I’ll also love my old set of jugs to return to say 16 year old ones if that’s okay. And whilst we’re at it I’d love my teenage mental health to flick itself right in there too, the IDGAF mind would be absolutely trick right now. ITS NOT COMING BACK, NONE OF IT. I get so angry and fired up when I see people writing about bouncing back post baby. You’ll never ever ever be the same body or mind after you’ve had a baby. It’s gone. Just like your ability to stay up all night and feel fresh the next day. We set so many up for failure because they feel like they need to bounce back, they need to get back to their pre baby selves. Sheesh I’d love my husband to bounce back post birth too, but he ain’t and no one is telling him he should. The reality is that’ll he’ll never be the same either. We either bare the scars on the outside or feel the changes on the inside. Not one person has walked out or been wheeled out of birth the same as they went in. We except we can just go back to our past selves as we cradle our future. Embrace the what the heck you have, if you don’t like it, fix it. With the right mindset you could love the person you are right now, and if someone’s telling you differently – do you really need that? It takes time to like you, but once you do you’ll see that you aren’t actually that bad. And in my case you’ll realise your sense of humour and stunning set of abs will get you the tribe of friends you deserve – including being my own friend!