MUŠKARAC JE RODIO DIJETE I SAD NA SUDU TRAŽI PRAVDU: ‘Svom djetetu želim biti otac, a ne majka’

Ako se to dogodi, njegovo će dijete biti prvo u Britaniji koje nema majku
Guardianov novinar Freddy McConnell (32) iz Velike Britanije rođen je kao žena, ali promjenom spola postao je muškarac. Ipak, maternicu je odlučio zadržati te je rodio dijete. U rodnom listu, pak, piše kako je on svojemu djetetu majka, što je njemu neprihvatljivo i sada se na sudu bori kako bi postao ocem.
View this post on Instagram
Posted @withrepost • @guardian "As a trans person in the UK right now, Pride feels like a call to action. Pride despite relentless attack from the media, the political right and a vociferous minority, supposedly on the left. Pride as a united front because homophobia, misogyny, racism and transphobia are all variations on the same hate-filled, shame-ridden theme." 🌈 @freddy.mcconnell is the subject of @seahorsefilm, a documentary about one trans man’s journey to start his own family. Follow the link in bio to read Freddy’s full interview. Photo: @eleni.stefanou
Kršenje ljudskih prava?
Ako se to dogodi, njegovo će dijete biti prvo u Britaniji koje nema majku. Freddy u svoju obranu kaže kako je na dan rođenja svojega djeteta on već bio muškarac. Deset dana nakon što je službeno to i postao, Freddy je uz pomoć sperme donatora ostao trudan. Kada je išao prijaviti dijete, inzistirao je na tome da ga upišu kao oca.
OPLODILA SE SPERMOM MRTVOG NEZNANCA: Neobična priča majke koja je potpunom strancu ispunila posljednju želju
No, prema zakonu iz 1836., svako dijete mora imati majku. Njegov odvjetnik sada tvrdi da mu krše ljudska prava jer ga prisiljavaju da bude upisan kao majka djeteta. Prema zakonu, osoba u Velikoj Britaniji može promijeniti spol i bez operacije, ali mora najmanje dvije godine živjeti s “novim” spolom.
View this post on Instagram
PSA: Don’t read the comments ❤️ . Maybe you’re wondering how I cope with the negativity @seahorsefilm attracts. Quite simply, I ignore it. Why? Well… . One good thing about being a journalist on the internet is knowing stuff about online hate and what it really represents, both statistically and substantively. . First, everything posted online gets trolled (because that’s what pointless negativity is when you boil it down). The weather gets trolled, personal stories get trolled, cute animals get trolled! Etc etc ad nauseam. It’s the online human condition. When you remember this – that you’re not a beautiful and unique troll target – the ‘hate’ loses a lot of its sting. . Second, the haters just don’t know. They don’t know me, they almost certainly don’t know a trans person, probably no queer people and possibly no one very different from themselves at all. They probably didn’t even read or watch the thing they’re commenting on (analytics have suggested this being true most of the time). Their comments are not well informed or thoughtful. They’re deliberately mean and extreme. It’s effectively a game to them. So don’t play along. . Third, yes, they are loud and seem plentiful but in reality trolls are small in number – always a fraction of any total audience. Many many more people are watching or reading and not commenting. Many people are engaging with love and openness. Many people are softening or even changing their minds, they’re just doing so quietly. Human brains tend to focus on and remember hostility – that’s what makes trolling seem like a HUGE problem when in reality it isn’t. . Four, sharing, being vulnerable, being the example you never had – it’s still worth it, many times over. Putting yourself out there (to the extent that you want to) will help exponentially more people than it will provoke to leave a shitty, lazy comment. If I receive just half a dozen messages from people who have found my story helpful, I’m glad I shared it and I’m glad I was privileged to do so on my terms. And the truth is I’ve received countless more than that already ❤️ They get my focus. . Them, and real life ❤❤️❤️
Osjećao se kao alien
Freddy je pristao na snimanje filma o sebi te je čak pustio kamere u sobu u kojoj je rodio. “Pristao sam nakon promjene spola na uzimanje hormona testosterona i rekli su mi da zbog toga neću moći imati djecu. Da, već sam prihvatio tu činjenicu, ali sada želim reći svim transseksualnim muškarcima da i oni mogu roditi”, izjavio je za Daily Mail.
Kada je odlučio postati roditelj, Freddy je prestao uzimati testosteron i ponovno je dobivao mjesečnice. “Bilo je to teško razdoblje. Osjećao sam se kao alien”, prisjetio se. Trudnoća mu nije bila lagana, no kaže da je cijelo vrijeme imao mali trbuh koji je više izgledao kao pivski trbuščić. “Porođaj je bio čudno iskustvo, ali radosno”, zaključio je.
Imaš komentar?