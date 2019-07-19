MUŠKARAC JE RODIO DIJETE I SAD NA SUDU TRAŽI PRAVDU: ‘Svom djetetu želim biti otac, a ne majka’

View this post on Instagram

Posted @withrepost • @guardian "As a trans person in the UK right now, Pride feels like a call to action. Pride despite relentless attack from the media, the political right and a vociferous minority, supposedly on the left. Pride as a united front because homophobia, misogyny, racism and transphobia are all variations on the same hate-filled, shame-ridden theme." 🌈 @freddy.mcconnell is the subject of @seahorsefilm, a documentary about one trans man’s journey to start his own family. Follow the link in bio to read Freddy’s full interview. Photo: @eleni.stefanou