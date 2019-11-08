MAJKA ISKORISTILA SINA (4) ZA PROMICANJE SVOJIH IDEJA: Vidite li što dječak drži u rukama? Nisu svi oduševljeni

Ona u svojim objavama promovira ljubav prema sebi, prihvaćanje svojega tijela te svijest o mentalnome zdravlju
Kontroverzna objava jedne majke postala je viralna nakon što je fotografirala svojega sina kako drži natpis o menstruaciji. Cilj joj je bio, kako je objasnila, promovirati uključivanje svih onih ljudi koji su nepravedno generalizirani.
‘I neki muškarci imaju menstruaciju’
Milly Bhaskara privukla je tisuće pratitelja na Instagramu svojim objavama u kojima promovira ljubav prema sebi, prihvaćanje svojega tijela te svijest o mentalnome zdravlju. U jednu je svoju takvu objavu uključila i svojega sina Elija.
Na fotografiji koja je izazvala mnoštvo komentara, četverogodišnjak drži natpis na kojemu piše: “I neki muškarci također imaju menstruaciju. Ako je ja mogu dobiti, možete i vi.” Njegova je majka Milly u opisu fotografije objasnila poantu.
Some men have periods. Some non-binary people have periods. Some women have periods. Eli has been told about periods since he saw blood on my pants a couple of years ago (I no longer have them now and tbh it is shit when it’s seen as like the ultimate feminine superpower because I’m still a woman so 🖕🏻). I didn’t use the language of women have periods because it’s not entirely inclusive. I told him that SOME women, SOME non binary people and SOME men have periods. It was easy for him to accept as he hadn’t had to unlearn the engrained societal norm but if a 4 year old can grasp it I’m sure most of us can have a crack at unlearning transphobic/misinformed norms and open our minds… ya think? 🙄 Trans men may have ‘female’ sex organs and still experience periods and some non binary people have periods too therefore removing a female logo off the front of sanitary products helps include us all 😊 isn’t that wholesome and a nice gesture? Why I’m the name of Lizzo should that affect ANY of us… it’s not insulting to women, it’s not discrediting women, it’s opening up the community to make it a safe space for those who don’t identify as women but still have periods. Stop being a asshat. Grasp it. 💛 —— Image description: Eli who is the cutest slice of pie is holding a pin board sign. It says ‘some men have periods too, if I can grasp it so can you’.
“Neki muškarci imaju menstruaciju… Neke nebinarne osobe imaju menstruaciju. Neke žene imaju menstruaciju. Eliju sam ispričala o menstruaciji još kada je prvi put vidio krv na mojim hlačama. Nisam mu rekla da to imaju samo žene jer tako ne bih uključila sve”, napisala je majka.
‘Zbuni dijete, zašto ne?!’
“Trans-muškarci mogu imati ženske spolne organe i imati mjesečnicu. I neke nebinarne osobe mogu je imati. Nije li zato super vijest da će se s pakiranja higijenskih uložaka ukloniti ženski simbol? To nije uvredljivo za žene niti ih diskreditira. To je otvaranje zajednice prema onim osobama koje nisu žene, ali ipak imaju menstruaciju”, zaključila je.
Milly je ispod ove objave isključila mogućnost komentiranja, ali je za ovakav istup prikupila više od 6000 lajkova. No, nisu svi oduševljeni njezinim postupkom uključivanja vlastitoga sina u sve to. “Wow…WTF? Zbuni dijete, zašto ne?!”, netko je komentirao na Facebooku.
Ova je Britanka objavila spomenuti post nakon što je – podsjećamo – tvrtka Always odlučila ukloniti ženski simbol sa svih svojih pakiranja, kako bi “promicala raznolikost i bolje razumjela potrebe svih svojih korisnika”.
