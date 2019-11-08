MAJKA ISKORISTILA SINA (4) ZA PROMICANJE SVOJIH IDEJA: Vidite li što dječak drži u rukama? Nisu svi oduševljeni

View this post on Instagram

I am beautiful and I don’t mean just because of my amazing smile; I’m beautiful because I’m brave. I am beautiful and I don’t mean just because of my cute nose; I’m beautiful because I’m kind. I am beautiful and I don’t just mean because of my dimply, smushable butt; I’m beautiful because I’m passionate. I’m beautiful and I don’t mean just because of my sweet eyes; I’m beautiful because I speak my truth. Remind yourself and those around you of their beautiful non-physical attributes often and in abundance. 💛 . . . Image description: milly is stood towards the camera, she is smiling with her eyes closed, one hand on her head and one palm facing the camera reading ‘ I am beautiful’ in black pen. She is wearing a leopard print skirt and black top.