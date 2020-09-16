JE LI STVARNO ‘LIJENA I LOŠA MAJKA’? Laura (33) kaže kako njezina kći (4) još uvijek nosi pelene, a razlog je posvađao internet

View this post on Instagram

“Recovery” from mental health looks like having supports in place when you feel yourself slipping. It’s utilising resources to get you back on your feet It’s asking for help. It’s also having bad days and knowing they’re not the end It’s also crying, wanting to be alone, and isolation. Healing or recovery is not linear. Mental illness IS an illness. You can’t click magic fingers and be in a better place, or snap yourself out of it. There are levels to how it’s a part of you. If you identify as recovered, know that you are allowed to have bad days and even horrible days, and doesn’t mean you’ve gone off path It means your human. An imperfectly perfect human.