JE LI I KOD VAS TAKO? Majka je ovu fotku htjela izbrisati, a na kraju je obišla svijet; ‘Znam da nemam idealnu figuru…’

You may think being a professional swimmer is totally different to what you do at your work, but when you break it down to what the daily challenges in all our jobs are – workload balance, time pressures, pressure to perform, emotional demands, physical demands, juggling work life balance and family time… I think a lot of us do face similar challenges. In my role as Mental Health Ambassador, I have travelled around Qld visiting workplaces sharing my story, raising awareness and promoting the importance of mental health in the workplace. For the full length film check out Worksafe.qld.gov.au and visit @worksafeqld. #qldmentalhealthambassador #SWM19 #mentalhealthweek #taketime #mentallyhealthyworkplaces #worksafehomesafe #keepthewholepictureinmind #obviouslyaflashbacknotacurrentphoto😂