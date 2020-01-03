INFLUENCERICA JE DANIMA POZIRALA UZ SVOGA UMIRUĆEG SINA: Njezina je namjera jasna, no mnogi smatraju da je ovo krajnje neukusno

Fotografirala se uz bolničku postelju dječačića, koji je cijelo vrijeme bio spojen na različite uređaje za praćenj
Poznato je da influenceri žive od objavljivanja kojekakvih detalja iz života, ali ljudi vjeruju da bi se kod nekih stvari ipak trebala povući granica. Influencerica Brittani Boren Leach tako je danima na društvenim mrežama objavljivala potresne fotografije svojega bolesnoga tromjesečnog sina Crewa, koji je na Božić prestao disati u snu.
Laying in bed with Crew, listening to @karijobe and @hillaryscottla , I have found clarity in the decisions that we have to make. And right now we are making hand and footprint imprints, a family handprint tree and a fingerprint charm. Jeff and I take turns being strong for each other, and our kids have been so strong. We are just taking things, minute by minute, hour by hour, although it feels like a daze. The huge amount of support that we have been shown is mind blowing to us, and we truly do feel all of the love and prayers being sent this way. #prayforcrew #crewscrew
Brittani je iz dana u dan fotografirala umirućega sina i pisala o njegovu stanju. Prvoga je dana opisala što se dogodilo i zatražila pratitelje da se mole za njega. Otkrila je da je dječak zaspao kod rođaka, a kada ga je otišla provjeriti, nije disao.
Crew’s tiny earthly body is still with us, although I know he’s already dancing and playing in Heaven. We have some hard decisions to make over the next 12 hours, that no parent should ever have to make. We need prayer now, more than before, specifically prayers for peace and clarity on the decisions that have to be made, and for our hearts, the pain is unbearable. I keep thinking that I will wake up from this nightmare, but I don’t. The outpouring of love and support has been astounding and we cannot even comprehend the amount of love we have been shown. #prayforcrew #crewscrew
“Nemam riječi trenutno, osim da vas očajnički molim da se molite za nas. Ne ono ‘molim se za tebe’, nego ono kada padnete na koljena i molite se za čudo. Živimo u noćnoj mori, umirem iznutra, molim vas da se molite za moju bebu”, zavapila je influencerica pred svojih 886.000 pratitelja na Instagramu.
It’s all just too much. All of it. I know God has a plan for this, but I’m really really mad at him right now. I cry behind the bathroom door while Jeff holds me, because in the room over everyone else gets to laugh and go on with their lives, and it makes me so angry. Running tests on my sons body to see how his organs are functioning before they take them. Pumping breastmilk just to pour it down the drain. Hearing a baby cry. Seeing a baby his age. Shopping Nordstrom for the dress I’ll wear to my son’s funeral. It’s all too much. I’m sorry to vent, but this is my heart. And I need all the prayers to get through this. #crewscrew
VIDITE LI ZAŠTO JE OVA DIRLJIVA FOTOGRAFIJA OBIŠLA SVIJET? Sad svi dijele slične uspomene; ‘Djed je umro dan poslije’
Potom se danima fotografirala uz bolničku postelju dječačića, koji je cijelo vrijeme bio spojen na različite uređaje za praćenje.
Right now Crew is “stable” and the ventilator is breathing for him. They are working on stabilizing his body and tomorrow he will have an MRI to determine his brain function and that will determine the next step. I can’t explain to you what this feels like. This kind of thing only happens to “other” people. Not me. I just want to crawl in bed with my baby and nurse him. Instead I’m standing here with a breast-pump in my bra where my baby should be… begging God for a miracle. Please continue to pray. Please. I don’t think I can go on without him. #prayforcrew
“Liječnici rade na tome da ga stabiliziraju, sutra će ići na MRI kako bi se znalo što dalje. Ne mogu opisati kako se osjećam. Ovakvo nešto se događa drugim ljudima, ne meni. Samo se želim zavući u krevet sa svojom bebom. Umjesto toga, stojim tu s pumpicom za dojenje ondje gdje bi trebala biti beba, moleći se za čudo”, napisala je Brittani.
I don’t have any words right now, other than to desperately ask for your prayers. Not the kind that you say “I’m praying for you” and don’t, but the kind where you fall on your knees and beg God for a miracle. While at a relative’s house last night, Crew laid down for a nap and when I went to check on him, he was not breathing. We are living a nightmare, and I’m dying inside. Please pray for my baby. This can’t be real.
Nekoliko dana poslije objavila je da dječak više nije živ. “Crewovo zemaljsko tijelo je s nama, iako znam da on već pleše u raju. U sljedećih 12 sati moramo donijeti teške odluke, koje nijedan roditelj ne bi trebao donositi”, napisala je tada te otkrila da su donirali dječakove organe.
This is the llama I sleep with every night. Along with his beanie and his blanket. His beanie smells like him. It has been over a week since I last saw his sweet smile. My heart aches and I just miss him. I don’t get on social media much right now, it’s just too hard to see other’s lives go on while mine is standing still. We are dealing with a lot right now, and we ask that you respect our privacy while we grieve the loss of our little hero. #crewscrew
