PREMINUO NA BOŽIĆ

INFLUENCERICA JE DANIMA POZIRALA UZ SVOGA UMIRUĆEG SINA: Njezina je namjera jasna, no mnogi smatraju da je ovo krajnje neukusno

Foto: Instagram Autor: Magazin.hr 09:13 03.01.2020

Fotografirala se uz bolničku postelju dječačića, koji je cijelo vrijeme bio spojen na različite uređaje za praćenj

Poznato je da influenceri žive od objavljivanja kojekakvih detalja iz života, ali ljudi vjeruju da bi se kod nekih stvari ipak trebala povući granica. Influencerica Brittani Boren Leach tako je danima na društvenim mrežama objavljivala potresne fotografije svojega bolesnoga tromjesečnog sina Crewa, koji je na Božić prestao disati u snu.

Brittani je iz dana u dan fotografirala umirućega sina i pisala o njegovu stanju. Prvoga je dana opisala što se dogodilo i zatražila pratitelje da se mole za njega. Otkrila je da je dječak zaspao kod rođaka, a kada ga je otišla provjeriti, nije disao.

Danima se fotografirala uz bolničku postelju

“Nemam riječi trenutno, osim da vas očajnički molim da se molite za nas. Ne ono ‘molim se za tebe’, nego ono kada padnete na koljena i molite se za čudo. Živimo u noćnoj mori, umirem iznutra, molim vas da se molite za moju bebu”, zavapila je influencerica pred svojih 886.000 pratitelja na Instagramu.

Potom se danima fotografirala uz bolničku postelju dječačića, koji je cijelo vrijeme bio spojen na različite uređaje za praćenje.

“Liječnici rade na tome da ga stabiliziraju, sutra će ići na MRI kako bi se znalo što dalje. Ne mogu opisati kako se osjećam. Ovakvo nešto se događa drugim ljudima, ne meni. Samo se želim zavući u krevet sa svojom bebom. Umjesto toga, stojim tu s pumpicom za dojenje ondje gdje bi trebala biti beba, moleći se za čudo”, napisala je Brittani.

Nekoliko dana poslije objavila je da dječak više nije živ. “Crewovo zemaljsko tijelo je s nama, iako znam da on već pleše u raju. U sljedećih 12 sati moramo donijeti teške odluke, koje nijedan roditelj ne bi trebao donositi”, napisala je tada te otkrila da su donirali dječakove organe.

Foto: Instagram Autor: Magazin.hr 09:13 03.01.2020

