INFLUENCERICA JE DANIMA POZIRALA UZ SVOGA UMIRUĆEG SINA: Njezina je namjera jasna, no mnogi smatraju da je ovo krajnje neukusno

Laying in bed with Crew, listening to @karijobe and @hillaryscottla , I have found clarity in the decisions that we have to make. And right now we are making hand and footprint imprints, a family handprint tree and a fingerprint charm. Jeff and I take turns being strong for each other, and our kids have been so strong. We are just taking things, minute by minute, hour by hour, although it feels like a daze. The huge amount of support that we have been shown is mind blowing to us, and we truly do feel all of the love and prayers being sent this way. #prayforcrew #crewscrew