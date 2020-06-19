ČUDO ROĐENJA BEZ CENZURE: Majka podijelila eksplicitne fotografije s porođaja. Gola i ranjiva dirnula je svijet

Australska influencerica snimljena je kako leži na podu, gotovo gola, samo u majici podignutoj iznad grudi
Osobnu trenerica i influencerica koju na Instagramu prati 2,5 milijuna ljudi podijelila je sa svijetom najintimniji od svih trenutaka, i to vrlo eksplicitno. Emily Skye (35) još je jučer objavila snimku s velikim trudničkim trbuhom te najavila kako njezin sinčić treba doći na svijet krajem mjeseca, no maleni je požurio i mamu zatekao prilično nepripremljenu.
View this post on Instagram
Getting closer!! #37weekspregnant 🥰 Can’t believe my @womensbestwear still fits me!! I haven’t needed to get maternity sportswear the whole pregnancy! 🙌🏼 Winning!! 😃 My mum arrives tomorrow so she’ll be able to mind Mia so Dec can be at the birth. I’m also doing a maternity shoot and THEN I’ll be ready for you baby boy… I THINK.. 🤔 Actually I’m not sure if you’re ever really “ready” haha. I thought I was before having Mia but soon found out I wasn’t BUT you just go with it and get through it one day at a time. ☺️ Can’t believe baby boy will be in my arms soon! Such a surreal feeling. 🥰 #pregnantmumma #9monthspregnant #babyboy #babyonboard #womensbest
Australska influencerica snimljena je kako leži na podu, gotovo gola, samo u majici podignutoj iznad grudi, i kako doji svojega novorođenog sinčića dok se medicinski radnici brinu za nju.
Najavljuje ‘divlju’ priču o porođaju
“Dakle, ovo je bilo neočekivano. Mali Izaac jednostavno više nije mogao čekati da dođe na svijet. Uskoro ću s vama podijeliti priču o porođaju. Spremite se, prilično je divlja”, napisala je Skye uz fotografije nastale odmah nakon porođaja.
View this post on Instagram
I’ve never had more cellulite, stretchmarks or body fat in my life & yet I’m the most comfortable I’ve ever been in my own skin! I’m far more confident in THIS body than the body I had pre-babies, when I was super lean, had abs, no cellulite & barely any “marks” & I still thought I wasn’t “good enough”. I was always wanting to be better, fitter, leaner & stronger & there is nothing wrong with wanting that BUT I was never even close to being 100% happy with my body which is sad! I look back & think I was crazy for being so insecure with myself!!! Back then I would have seen my body now with my cellulite, excess skin etc. as flaws – now I wear them like they’re a badge of honour. They’re part of me & part of creating my precious children & I’m so proud of my body – every single part of it. 🙌🏼 I have so much LOVE & appreciation for my body & how incredible it truly is. 💕🙏🏼 #30weekspregnant
Brojni obožavatelji čestitali su majci, koja sa suprugom Declanom Redmondom već ima dvogodišnju kćerkicu Miju Elise. Neki su, dirnuti ovim intimnim prizorima, komentirali koliko je čudesan trenutak donošenja novoga života na svijet.
View this post on Instagram
The last family photo of the 3 of us before we become a family of 4?! 😲🥰 #37weekspregnant Mia allowed us to take 2 photos of the 3 of us before she cracked a tantrum. I’ll tell you what, it’s not easy trying to get a decent pic with a toddler – especially with a tripod & timer! 🙈 I’m just grateful we got a good pic out of the 2! Haha!! 😃 I’m currently sitting on the couch getting lots of braxton hicks contractions & cramps. I don’t know if these signs could be the starts of labour as it’s different for every woman. I could still be weeks away from giving birth or hours! It’s such an odd feeling not knowing, but also exciting! Whenever you’re ready baby boy! 😝 – Actually at least wait until my mum gets here in 2 days so we have someone to mind Mia so Dec can be at the birth! PLLEEEEASE. 🙏🏼😬 #9monthspregnant #babyonboard #pregnantmumma #maternityshoot
