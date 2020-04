‘REKAO SAM TI, POVIJEST SE PONAVLJA’: Riječi ratnog veterana koji se cijeli život bojao pandemije sada lede krv u žilama

100-year-old WW2 veteran has died of #coronavirus

Philip Kahn fought at the Battle of Iwo Jima helped do aerial surveying of the damage done by the atomic bombs on Hiroshima and Nagasaki. His twin brother was killed in the 1918-19 Spanish flu pandemic, US media reported. pic.twitter.com/LKsUtyI74t

