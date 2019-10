ŠTO TURISTE ČUDI U HRVATSKOJ? ‘Vlakovi su spori i često se kvare, ljudi sjede po kafićima, ovaj grad je dosadan’

View this post on Instagram

Good morning from beautiful Bisevo by @nikemikeyyy #Mediterranean's heavenly oasis The island of Vis and its surrounding islands of Biševo, Sveti Andrija, Brusnik, Jabuka and Palagruža form a single geographical area with various sites and #landscapes, and are the second UNESCO #geopark in Croatia, along with Papuk. And when you’re already on Biševo, you mustn’t forget to toast some happy moments with some local #wine – Biševo Plavac, which will hold the taste of adventure on your palate for a long time, and the #memories will become more beautiful with time, just like a fine wine. #Bisevo