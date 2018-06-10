PUTUJU SVIJETOM ZA 45 KUNA DNEVNO: Mladi par napustio dosadne poslove i započeo avanturu života

Nisu oni jedini avanturisti koji tako žive. Njihov je način poznat kao “WWOOFing”; evo o čemu je riječ
Zamislite život u kojemu vaši jedini troškovi uključuju pivo i čokoladu. Vjerovali ili ne, to je svakodnevica za Kylie Betheras (32) i njezina partnera Stuarta Eavesa (32). Oni, naime, putuju svijetom posljednjih 18 mjeseci. U zamjenu za smještaj i hranu, volontiraju na organskim farmama. Dnevno troše svega sedam dolara (oko 45 kuna) na put, jednom kad plate troškove leta avionom.
After Stu surprised me with the location change to Rainbow Beach, we made the most of the sunshine, splashed around in the ocean and made our little spot home. But there were more plans afoot! A few candles in the sand, a fire (with the help of our camp neighbours’ kids) and a camera Stu had been unusually focused on 🤔📷🏕🔥 . As the sun set and the fire glowed, he called me over. “I bought you a little present as we’ve been on the road for a while now”, he said. I began to open it and with a quiver in his voice, he slipped to one knee and asked me to marry him. . Our journey continues, now closer than ever, with our Westy Saige (who we now called Willie more often than not) everywhere we go. . Oh and P.S. I said yes! 💍👫🚌💕
Što je WWOOFing?
Nisu oni jedini avanturisti koji tako žive. Njihov je način poznat kao “WWOOFing”, koncept koji je započeo u Engleskoj 1972. godine i označava “willing workers on organic farms” iliti dobrovoljne radnike na organskim farmama.
Who feels like they've got more of a brown thumb than a green thumb? Me too! That is until how I learnt how easy it is to grow microgreens. A tiny garden for beginners! 😂 These guys are sunflower sprouts. Just sprinkle the seeds, cover and boom – spouts 🌱🌱🌱 Unless the chickens get 'em. A note from experience 😉 Anyone else growing microgreens? . . . . . . #microgreens #microgreens🌱 #sprouts #sunflowersprouts #growinggreens #sustainablesprout #growsomethinggreen #growwhatyoueat #growingfood #growyourownveg #ediblegarden #kitchengardening #urbanorganicgardener #backyardgardener #urbangardenersrep #instagardeners_feature #organicfarmer #urbangardenersrepublic #thehappygardeninglife #gardener.life.insta @gardeningaustraliamag @thediggersclub @organicgardenermag @urbangardenersrepublic
Ovaj ekološki pokret podrazumijeva rad na organskim farmama od četiri do šest sati na dan u zamjenu za besplatne obroke te smještaj. Svaka zemlja ima svoju WWOOF organizaciju. U Australiji, primjerice, jednostavno treba platiti 70 dolara (440 kuna) godišnju članarinu, izraditi profil i baciti se na traženje domaćina farmi u bazi podataka.
WWOOFing has been a huge part of our journey so far. It has opened up new places, new people and exposed us to ways of living, ideas and thoughts we wouldn’t have come across on the usual well-travelled tracks. In fact, some of the people we’ve met have been fundamental to the direction we now find ourselves moving as we explore this road to sustainable living 🌿🌏🚌💕 – People often look at us a little strange when we mention we’re ‘WWOOFers’, but it simply stands for World Wide Opportunities on Organic Farms. It’s a great way to travel on a budget while meeting the ‘real locals’ and way of life. Even better if you’re interested in organic farming and delicious fresh food like us! 👫🚜🌾We’ve loved WWOOFing with @wwoofusa and @wwoofaustralia so much we’ve written a blog overviewing what to expect and how to get involved. Check out the link in bio☝️️ – Shout out to fellow WWOOFers too! Where have you WWOOFed?
Dosadio joj stari život
Kylie se 2012. preselila iz Australije u London, gdje je pet godina radila kao strateg za komunikacije i sadržaj. U veljači 2017. je s partnerom Stuartom odlučila napustiti taj dosadan način života i započeti avanturu u prirodi.
Think you're a word whizz for our Westy? We'd love you to #NameOurKombi! 🚌💕We're so excited to hit the road exploring sustainable living and organic farming in Australia, but first we need a name for our baby. . A 1978 Westfalia, we believe she's a girl, but will love her all the same if the perfect name suggests otherwise. A 70's sounding name or something that reflects our journey would be fab, but we'll leave that up to you! 🌏🍃 . If we love the name too, we'll send you a signed photo from yours truly so you can remember your brilliance forever! . Simply share your suggestion below and follow our page to follow our journey. We'd really love your support!! 😊👏 . Name will be chosen this Sunday 27th Aug.
BORAVE U LUKSUZNIM KUĆAMA DILJEM SVIJETA POTPUNO BESPLATNO: ‘Nismo si mogli priuštiti putovanja pa smo došli na ideju…’
Čuvši za “WWOOFing”, par je odletio na Kubu i započeo svoje ekološko putovanje. Njihova je prva destinacija bila kubanska farma gljiva, gdje su volontirali oko dva tjedna. Ubrzo su otputovali u SAD, gdje su proveli tri mjeseca na organskim farmama Pennsylvanije, Kentuckyja i Kalifornije, a ostatak slobodnog vremena proveli su turistički.
Upoznali mnogo ljudi
U proteklih 18 mjeseci, par je volontirao na deset farmi diljem Kube, SAD-a i Australije i jedva da su potrošili i cent. “To je nešto poput trampe usluga, samo što ovdje radimo svega 4 – 6 sati dnevno, a imamo osiguranu hranu i krov nad glavom”, objasnila je Kylie za Daily Mail.
Jedino su ulaganje imali u let do odredišta, a svi su ostali troškovi prilično banalni. “Jedino što si moramo kupiti i donijeti na farmu su pivo i čokolada, sve ostalo imamo”, priznala je Kylie i dodala kako su, zahvaljujući “WWOOFingu”, upoznali velik broj ljudi. “Ima mnogo Nijemaca i Kanađana, Japanaca, Kineza… Bilo je stvarno prekrasno”, zaključio je par avanturista.
Imaš komentar?