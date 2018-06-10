PUTUJU SVIJETOM ZA 45 KUNA DNEVNO: Mladi par napustio dosadne poslove i započeo avanturu života

After Stu surprised me with the location change to Rainbow Beach, we made the most of the sunshine, splashed around in the ocean and made our little spot home. But there were more plans afoot! A few candles in the sand, a fire (with the help of our camp neighbours’ kids) and a camera Stu had been unusually focused on 🤔📷🏕🔥 . As the sun set and the fire glowed, he called me over. “I bought you a little present as we’ve been on the road for a while now”, he said. I began to open it and with a quiver in his voice, he slipped to one knee and asked me to marry him. . Our journey continues, now closer than ever, with our Westy Saige (who we now called Willie more often than not) everywhere we go. . Oh and P.S. I said yes! 💍👫🚌💕

A post shared by The Bees Republic (@thebeesrepublic) on Dec 5, 2017 at 1:16am PST