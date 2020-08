NEMATE VIŠE GODIŠNJEG, A SILNO SE ŽELITE NEKAMO MAKNUTI? Škicnite ove divne lokacije koje su vam nadomak ruke

View this post on Instagram

📍 Kopački rit , Croatia 🇭🇷 ✒Kopački rit is one of the largest natural wetlands in Europe and as such has been recommended for inclusion in the UNESCO List of Natural Heritage. #kopackirit #croatia #slavonija #hrvatska #naturepark #nature_skyshotz #croatiafullofnature #croatiafulloflife #cloudsreflection #wetland #unescolist #beautyallaroundus #eyefromthesky #droneoftheday #aerialphotography #viewfromabove #croatiatravel #croazia #chorwacja #visitcroatia