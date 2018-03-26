Freemail Prijavi se

MLADI PAR S ČETVERO DJECE ŽIVI U ŠKOLSKOM AUTOBUSU: ‘Život nam se počeo raspadati, morali smo nešto promijeniti’

Foto: Instagram Autor: Magazin.hr 10:54 26.03.2018

Kupili su školski autobus, izvadili sjedala i ugradili kuhinju, dnevni boravak, spavaću sobu i krevete za djecu

Majka četvero djece iz Wigana živi svoj ‘američki san’ nakon što su ona i suprug pretvorili školski autobus u zgodnu kuću na kotačima, u kojoj putuju diljem SAD-a. Debbie Mayes (33) i njezin suprug Gabriel (35) zasitili su se velike kuće u kojoj su živjeli sa svojih četvero djece i upustili se u avanturu.

Bili nezadovoljni životom u kući

Kupili su školski autobus, izvadili sjedala i ugradili kuhinju, dnevni boravak, spavaću sobu i krevete za djecu. Od Tennesseeja do Nevade – obitelj je dosad proputovala gotovo 5000 kilometara.

have you ever thought that something wouldn’t bother you and then when you’re IN the situation you realize it does?! 😬 we’ve received lots of different feedback over the past few months and receiving so much input on your dreams, life and choices can be overwhelming sometimes…I never realized that! But here’s why we’re here and here’s why we don’t quit… 👇🏻 YOU. As cheesy as it sounds I know that a BIG purpose of being in this space is for you. Because we know you have dreams and big things that you want to accomplish. And you know what sucks about being human?! Whenever someone steps out against the grain there are ALWAYS people that have a negative opinion. And now thanks to the internet they aren’t afraid to share it! ☹️ So we are here to say GO FOR IT. You were made for it, you CAN do it, you can be the person you want to be and do the things you know in your heart you’re supposed to do…and you have this little family beside you cheering you on all the way!! 👉🏻tag a friend below that needs to know they can do it too!!👋🏻

A post shared by Gabriel and Debbie Mayes (@themayesteam) on

Njihova ih je ideja stajala oko 228.500 kuna, koliko su uložili u kupnju i prilagodbu autobusa. Sve je skupa trajalo šest mjeseci.

“Živjeli smo normalan obiteljski život, a Gabriel je radio nekoliko poslova. Stvari su se emocionalno počele raspadati. Oboje smo bili jadni i udaljili smo se. Tada smo shvatili kako nešto moramo promijeniti”, priča Debbie.

DJEVOJKA (21) ŽIVI U KARAVANU I PLAĆA SAMO PARKING: ‘Počela sam iz znatiželje, ali to je zapravo najisplativiji način života’

“Vidjela sam video Expedition Happiness na Facebooku i odmah sam znala da bismo mi rasturili u takvom načinu života. Gabriel je u početku bio malo skeptičan, ali oboje smo znali kako trebamo otići u Kaliforniju, a to bi bio idealan način da se povežemo kao obitelj”, dodaje.

how is it already March?! It feels like January was 7 years long and we sneezed and February was over! 🤪 I had all sorts of plans for January…reading a book a month, bullet journaling, having a daily morning routine, yoga. I thought it would be the perfect way to start the year…and then January happened! 😩 I’ve found that I keep saying “once I figure out a schedule I’ll be fine” and the truth is, I’ve been saying that for 2 months! I just need to go ahead and realize that things aren’t slowing down or getting easier…I just need to roll with it and do my best, not wait for some perfect time when everything slows down but implement small changes now! 👍🏻 What’s one thing you wanted to start this year that you haven’t gotten around to? Comment below…let’s support one another!

A post shared by Gabriel and Debbie Mayes (@themayesteam) on

Avantura ih povezala

“Prije smo provodili vrijeme svatko u svojoj sobi, ali sada djeca čitaju jedni drugima u svojim krevetima, svi zajedno vozimo bicikle i navečer se sklupčamo na kauču gledajući filmove.”

“Biti u tako malenom prostoru zna biti stresno, ali sada imamo toliko mnogo prilika za razgovor. Ova nas je promjena zaista zbližila. Djeca imaju priliku istraživati i život nam je puno jednostavniji sada. Materijalne nam stvari nisu važne. Više vremena provodimo vani.”

“Planiramo ovoga ljeta otputovati ili na Aljasku ili u Meksiko, nadamo se da ćemo moći kupiti neko zemljište u Kaliforniji i ondje živjeti u busu dok gradimo kuću. Autobus ćemo svakako zadržati. Djeca se već svađaju čiji će biti kad odrastu.”

we have lots of Christmas traditions as a family…I make a big English Roast dinner on Christmas Eve then we open up one gift each (which is always a new onesie) and then we watch Elf and drink hot chocolate…on Christmas morning the kids have their 4 gifts (something you want, something you need, something to give and something to read) and we eat a huge turkey dinner with all the sides. 🎄 EXCEPT for this year! We decided to completely flip this Christmas upside down and only do the things that brought peace and connection to our family, so that means…NO cooking giant stressful meals, NO obligation to be here and do this or that. The kids even chose to go to Disneyland instead of getting gifts this year! 🙌🏻 Merry Christmas Eve to all of you…we hope you are able to find peace this season and enjoy the true meaning of this beautiful holiday.

A post shared by Gabriel and Debbie Mayes (@themayesteam) on

“Ne gubite vrijeme na brigu oko toga što će drugi reći ili misliti te je li sve savršeno isplanirano. Dobivamo toliko e-mailova ljudi koji su očajni i žele promijeniti svoj život na sličan način. Ako ste nesretni s onim gdje ste sada, trebate samo donijeti odluku o promjeni. Osjetit ćete toliko slobode kad počnete živjeti onako kako želite, a ne kako morate”, savjetuje Debbie za Daily Mail.

