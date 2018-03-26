MLADI PAR S ČETVERO DJECE ŽIVI U ŠKOLSKOM AUTOBUSU: ‘Život nam se počeo raspadati, morali smo nešto promijeniti’

Kupili su školski autobus, izvadili sjedala i ugradili kuhinju, dnevni boravak, spavaću sobu i krevete za djecu
Majka četvero djece iz Wigana živi svoj ‘američki san’ nakon što su ona i suprug pretvorili školski autobus u zgodnu kuću na kotačima, u kojoj putuju diljem SAD-a. Debbie Mayes (33) i njezin suprug Gabriel (35) zasitili su se velike kuće u kojoj su živjeli sa svojih četvero djece i upustili se u avanturu.
what you are looking at is our HOME…yep, we live on that bus right there full time with our 4 kids! Here are some fun facts about our home: *17 years old with 135,000 miles *took 2 months to convert *has a full bath, RV tub & full kitchen *sleeps 8 *2 skylights *1 suhweet roof deck it’s been through 12 states so far & we are at the very beginning of this journey. we’re having a BLAST!!
Bili nezadovoljni životom u kući
Kupili su školski autobus, izvadili sjedala i ugradili kuhinju, dnevni boravak, spavaću sobu i krevete za djecu. Od Tennesseeja do Nevade – obitelj je dosad proputovala gotovo 5000 kilometara.
have you ever thought that something wouldn’t bother you and then when you’re IN the situation you realize it does?! 😬 we’ve received lots of different feedback over the past few months and receiving so much input on your dreams, life and choices can be overwhelming sometimes…I never realized that! But here’s why we’re here and here’s why we don’t quit… 👇🏻 YOU. As cheesy as it sounds I know that a BIG purpose of being in this space is for you. Because we know you have dreams and big things that you want to accomplish. And you know what sucks about being human?! Whenever someone steps out against the grain there are ALWAYS people that have a negative opinion. And now thanks to the internet they aren’t afraid to share it! ☹️ So we are here to say GO FOR IT. You were made for it, you CAN do it, you can be the person you want to be and do the things you know in your heart you’re supposed to do…and you have this little family beside you cheering you on all the way!! 👉🏻tag a friend below that needs to know they can do it too!!👋🏻
Njihova ih je ideja stajala oko 228.500 kuna, koliko su uložili u kupnju i prilagodbu autobusa. Sve je skupa trajalo šest mjeseci.
One of our most frequent questions is what we do about eating as a family and to be COMPLETELY honest, dinner has been a BIG struggle around here. 🙄 We originally had a fold down table that was a total fail so for right now these tray tables in the middle are what we're working with…when the weather is nice we eat outside at our picnic table. ☀️ If you look a few posts back you will see the tables folded up behind the drivers area.
“Živjeli smo normalan obiteljski život, a Gabriel je radio nekoliko poslova. Stvari su se emocionalno počele raspadati. Oboje smo bili jadni i udaljili smo se. Tada smo shvatili kako nešto moramo promijeniti”, priča Debbie.
it’s been raining quite a lot these last few days…and rainy days are the hardest days around here ☔️ everyone piled in our bed for a tickle fight and now they’re building pillow forts! 🤗 one of the worst builder mistakes was these cabinets built right above the head of the bed…in our floor plan they were supposed to run on either side of the bed 🤦🏻♀️ since we get asked about the build all the time we’re thinking about doing an IG live to answer questions, would you be interested in this?
“Vidjela sam video Expedition Happiness na Facebooku i odmah sam znala da bismo mi rasturili u takvom načinu života. Gabriel je u početku bio malo skeptičan, ali oboje smo znali kako trebamo otići u Kaliforniju, a to bi bio idealan način da se povežemo kao obitelj”, dodaje.
how is it already March?! It feels like January was 7 years long and we sneezed and February was over! 🤪 I had all sorts of plans for January…reading a book a month, bullet journaling, having a daily morning routine, yoga. I thought it would be the perfect way to start the year…and then January happened! 😩 I’ve found that I keep saying “once I figure out a schedule I’ll be fine” and the truth is, I’ve been saying that for 2 months! I just need to go ahead and realize that things aren’t slowing down or getting easier…I just need to roll with it and do my best, not wait for some perfect time when everything slows down but implement small changes now! 👍🏻 What’s one thing you wanted to start this year that you haven’t gotten around to? Comment below…let’s support one another!
Avantura ih povezala
“Prije smo provodili vrijeme svatko u svojoj sobi, ali sada djeca čitaju jedni drugima u svojim krevetima, svi zajedno vozimo bicikle i navečer se sklupčamo na kauču gledajući filmove.”
we’re finally getting some new decor in the bus and it’s making this place feel more and more like home! 🤗 i’ve never been super great at interior styling…Gabriel is actually the one who does the “staging” of our bus! I’d love to hear your recommendations for interior inspiration on IG…extra credit for my black/white/grey peeps!! 🤣
“Biti u tako malenom prostoru zna biti stresno, ali sada imamo toliko mnogo prilika za razgovor. Ova nas je promjena zaista zbližila. Djeca imaju priliku istraživati i život nam je puno jednostavniji sada. Materijalne nam stvari nisu važne. Više vremena provodimo vani.”
we took yesterday off from social media and it was so refreshing to spend the day focused on each other ❤️ the transition into this new year has been very busy for us (with lots of great things!) and we are still trying to find our groove 👌🏻 we used to try and “force” the schedule but we are learning in this season to be flexible and allow for the unexpected! You should try it sometime! 😜
“Planiramo ovoga ljeta otputovati ili na Aljasku ili u Meksiko, nadamo se da ćemo moći kupiti neko zemljište u Kaliforniji i ondje živjeti u busu dok gradimo kuću. Autobus ćemo svakako zadržati. Djeca se već svađaju čiji će biti kad odrastu.”
we have lots of Christmas traditions as a family…I make a big English Roast dinner on Christmas Eve then we open up one gift each (which is always a new onesie) and then we watch Elf and drink hot chocolate…on Christmas morning the kids have their 4 gifts (something you want, something you need, something to give and something to read) and we eat a huge turkey dinner with all the sides. 🎄 EXCEPT for this year! We decided to completely flip this Christmas upside down and only do the things that brought peace and connection to our family, so that means…NO cooking giant stressful meals, NO obligation to be here and do this or that. The kids even chose to go to Disneyland instead of getting gifts this year! 🙌🏻 Merry Christmas Eve to all of you…we hope you are able to find peace this season and enjoy the true meaning of this beautiful holiday.
“Ne gubite vrijeme na brigu oko toga što će drugi reći ili misliti te je li sve savršeno isplanirano. Dobivamo toliko e-mailova ljudi koji su očajni i žele promijeniti svoj život na sličan način. Ako ste nesretni s onim gdje ste sada, trebate samo donijeti odluku o promjeni. Osjetit ćete toliko slobode kad počnete živjeti onako kako želite, a ne kako morate”, savjetuje Debbie za Daily Mail.
we’re off to a rainy thanksgiving break start and are so glad we finally set up our tv! the kids don’t get a lot of tv time so when they do they are glued to it 😂 it’s going to be quite the adjustment for all of us when we can’t spend most of our time outside. What do you guys do to entertain your kids when it’s cold and rainy out? it’s not like we can just send them to their rooms to go play! 😳
