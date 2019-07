KAMO PLOVI NAJVEĆI LEDENI BRIJEG NA SVIJETU? Prije dvije godine odvojio se od Antarktike, no jedan detalj iznenađuje

#A68: World's biggest #iceberg is on the move!

With a name like that of course it’s going to run away! Why couldn’t they have named it Frosty or Icy McIce Face? ⁦@StephenAtHome⁩ ⁦@iamsambee⁩ ⁦@Trevornoah⁩ ⁦@iamjohnoliver⁩ https://t.co/abqWZuSBLO

— Michael Howard (@Loraxpro) July 11, 2019