HRVATSKA U TOP 20 NAJPOPULARNIJIH ZEMALJA SVIJETA: Ugledni časopis o putovanjima na zavidan popis uvrstio i Lijepu našu

Thanks to your votes, Croatia ranked 20 on Condé Nast Traveler’s Top 20 Countries of the World Category in their 2019 Readers’ Choice Awards!

See the full list here: https://t.co/CJhhnt61R5#CroatiaFullofLife pic.twitter.com/AvMLD4Chkd

— Croatia Full of life (@Croatia_hr) October 7, 2019