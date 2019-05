SEKSI BLOGERICA RAZLJUTILA INTERNET: Najglupljim potezom na svijetu dokazala da ima više sreće nego pameti

View this post on Instagram

While we were in the Philippines the weather wasn‘t always the best 🌧, so it was all a matter of luck to have nice sunset☀️. I remember our rush running down to the beach in Samboan 🏃🏼‍♀️to get this idyllic view! Happy weekend guys! Do you have plans? . . . . . #sunsetlover #cebuphilippines #cebu #passionpassport #philippines #travelawesome #travelcouple #travelcouples #visualsofearth #travelingcouple #travelwithlove