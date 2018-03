BLOGERICA LAŽIRALA PUTOVANJE U DISNEYLAND: Željela dokazati koliko je lako ljude zavarati, je li joj uspjelo?

Tomorrow, I'm going to be 22! I'm treating myself with a trip to Californ-I-ay: I'm off to Disneyland to Instagram the hell out of Sleeping Beauty's Castle. I'll be putting myself to bed nice and early tonight: I'm flying tomorrow and coming home Monday (need a magic carpet, not an aeroplane). I'll be by myself, but so what? It'll be my very own fairytale. Human possibilities vastly exceed our imagination!

A post shared by Carolyn (@theslowtraveler) on Mar 10, 2018 at 9:19am PST