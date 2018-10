AMERIČKA NOVINARKA ZAUVIJEK ĆE PAMTITI POSJET HRVATSKOJ: ‘Doživjela sam nešto što mi je promijenilo život’

View this post on Instagram

left croatia with an open heart and mind (and a belly full of bread) – i almost didn’t post this because i found so many flaws in my body. my stomach isn’t as small as i’d like it to be, the wrinkle in my abdomen has always driven me crazy (i’ve always had it), a few eczema blemishes are showing… there’s a million reasons why this isn’t a flattering picture. – but after spending a week on a boat in a beautiful country with incredible people, not wearing makeup or even taking a shower most days (sorry kinda gross), i had a lot of time to reflect on what true beauty means to me. – this photo was taken in a moment of pure joy and a calmness that i haven’t felt in a really long time. hope you find something to love about yourself today. happy sunday dearest friends.