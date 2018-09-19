PRODAJETE LI KRPICE NA INTERNETU? Ona je od toga stvorila biznis pa otkrila kako drastično podebljati zaradu

View this post on Instagram

That’s the thing about body image issues. They do not discriminate. Whether your tall or short, big or skinny. And everything in between. We have a society that tells people’s they are not enough, that they can be better, that they have to change things, that they have to strive for some generated idea of ‘perfect’. It affects girls as young as four, it affects people of both genders, it can affect people of all cultures. Just because you might look at someone and can’t understand their struggle, doesn’t not mean they don’t have demons they battle everyday. The journey to self love and embracing yourself is an ongoing one 💁🏼‍♀️ One that you battle every second against, and the conditioning that years of messages society tries to brainwash you with 🙅🏼‍♀️ Yesterday I didn’t post this photos because immediately my eyes drew to the things I didn’t like, I picked on myself and chose not to post it. I’ve always struggled in the comparison to the body I once had, to the body I have post children. But what I’ve promised myself is that I won’t give up trying to change my mindset, trying to change the narrative for my own girls and trying to remind myself and others daily to be kind to themselves 😘