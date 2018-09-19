PRODAJETE LI KRPICE NA INTERNETU? Ona je od toga stvorila biznis pa otkrila kako drastično podebljati zaradu

Želite li prikazati svoje stvari u najboljem svjetlu, ove su stavke ključne
Australka Olivia White (28) mlada je mama i influencerica koja zna tajnu bogatstva. Njezini pratitelji na Instagramu znaju za njezine emotivne objave i fotografije kojima promiče ljepotu tijela, ali isto tako, ona prodaje sve i svašta na internetu, a tek je ove godine skužila kako više nego udvostručiti zaradu. Želite li da se svi trgaju upravo za vaše krpice, slijedite ovih nekoliko jednostavnih pravila.
Bijela pozadina i dnevno svjetlo
Želite li prikazati svoje stvari u najboljem svjetlu, način fotografiranja čini veliku razliku. Objavite nekoliko fotki – odjeću obvezno slikajte sprijeda i straga, zumirajte detalje, ali i eventualna oštećenja. Fotografije moraju biti pri dobrom osvjetljenju, stoga je preporučljivo predmete slikati na dnevnom svjetlu jer bljeskalica u mračnim uvjetima promijeni nijansu boje i daje žućkasti štih. Idealna je bijela ili svijetlo obojena pozadina.
ČETIRI VRIJEDNA SAVJETA ZA KUPNJU NA INTERNETU: Evo kako prepoznati je li stranica pouzdana ili vas žele pokrasti
Vješalica, jasan opis i velika slova
Prodajete li odjeću, obvezno je objesite na vješalicu prilikom fotkanja ili je eventualno stavite na lutku. Za opise koristite što više ključnih riječi kako bi vaš proizvod bio vidljiviji u pretraživačima. Osim robne marke naznačite i nekoliko opisnih podataka. U naslovu koristite velika tiskana slova jer su uočljivija na popisu i oku ugodnija. Pazite na gramatiku i pravopis jer bi vas jedan tipfeler mogao stajati prodaje.
Jasnoća i PayPal
Važno je napisati veličinu, materijal, stanje, mjere, detalje o marki i bilo što drugo što smatrate važnim za stvar koju prodajete. Ključno je naznačiti jasne uvjete plaćanja, reklamacije i povratka robe. Ako je moguće, služite se PayPalom jer taakv način plačanja ulijeva najviše povjerenja. Dobro je i napraviti opciju da vas kupci mogu ocjenjivati i slati povratne informacije o vama i vašoj robi. Ako su kritike pozitivne, drugi će kupci imati više povjerenja u vas.
