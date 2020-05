PRIRODA JE ČUDESNA: Plavi neonski valovi obasjali su kalifornijsku obalu i privukli mnoštvo na plaže

View this post on Instagram

presents a photo by @jackfusco . N I G H T S C A P E R • Honorable Mention to Jack Fusco . Venus reflecting off the Pacific Ocean, with bioluminesence wave action. – QUOTING Jack: "Seeing other planets in our night sky is always exciting to me. Getting to see them while the ocean is glowing blue makes it feel like I'm actually standing on a planet from a sci-fi movie. It's just a completely surreal feeling. I just loved how brightly Venus was shining and its incredible reflection all the way to the bioluminesence • Editing photos you're excited about is always a balance of making sure it looks as good as possible and actually finishing the edit. I like to work on an image and then give it a little bit of time to look at it with fresh eyes. Sometimes you catch a color looking a little off or something that just stands out making you think, "how did I miss that before?!" It's been really fun to edit all of these bioluminesence photos. I'm doing my best to pace myself and not stay awake until I have every photo finished. That said, I can't wait to share more!" || Please show support to our guest artists by visiting their IG gallery. – TECHNIQUE & EXIF: @sigmaphoto fp – Sigma 20mm f1.4 ART • @dell XPS 13 7390.