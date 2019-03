PRELAGAN TRIK ZA RAČUNANJE POSTOTAKA: Čovjek otkrio genijalnu formulu za koju nisu znali ni matematičari

This is the day Twitter changed my life.

I earn a living as a scientist, juggling numbers every day, and I have never realised this:

X percent of Y is equal to Y percent of X

7% of 50 = 50% of 7 = 3.5

Not sure whether I should be happy or embarrassed… Maybe both. https://t.co/0rpVaJgPUh

— Antoine van Oijen 🔬🧫🧬 (@van__Oijen) March 5, 2019