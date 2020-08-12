POZNATA DIZAJNERICA IZRAĐUJE MASKE KAKVE JOŠ NISTE VIDJELI: Bizarnim djelima želi inspirirati ljude da budu kreativniji

Dizajnerica od početka pandemije radi u svom domu u Londonu te kaže kako želi inspirirati ljude da postanu kreativniji
U mnogim zemljama nakon pandemije koronavirusa maske su postale neizostavni dio “opreme” ukoliko izlazite iz kuće. Moraju se nositi u javnom prijevozu, javnim ustanovama, trgovinama… Ne čudi zato činjenica da su maske prošle od samo nužnog komada zaštite do modnog dodatka.
Ekstravagantni dodaci
Francuska dizajnerica Anne Sophie Cochevelou nije željela samo uskladiti odjevnu kombinaciju s maskom, već se bacila u pomalo ekstravagantne instalacije te stvorila maske inspirirane brojnim likovima i motivima iz pop kulture.
Seleccione su diseño preferido para esta navidad 😬.
Diseños de Anne Sophie Cochevelou. pic.twitter.com/dEy8cOz98t
— CLAUDIA 🌏🌎✈️✈️ (@cleachailey) August 11, 2020
Tako možete naći maske ukrašene Barbikama ali i lego kockicama, koje će nositi zaisgurno oni najhrabriji.
Inače, dizajenerica od početka pandemije radi u svom domu u Londonu te kaže kako želi inspirirati ljude da postanu kreativniji kada su u pitanju maske.
As I used 🎀Barbies 🎀faces and limbs in previous mask, and that I use everything and nothing goes to waste, I decided it was time to do something with the torso, and create a bosom masks. (Available on my online shop 👉sophiecochevelou.myshopify.com 🎀link on bio 🎀 among new designs 💖How would you feel wearing boobs on your mouth? On another layer, the concept was to question the representation and visibility of woman nudity on social media. Instagram forces you to cover nipples as it is judged obscene but how will the algorithm deals with plastic boobs covering your faces, looking more like sparkly buboes than indecent protuberance? Why men nipples are socially acceptable in the public space but women’s one are instantly sexualised? On another tone (see picture 2 by swiping right ⏩, the idea was initially given to me by a one of my costumer, a Beast cancer survivor who commissioned me to make a “Fuck cancer” mask. Money of the sale will go to breastcancer charity. Estimates suggest coronavirus pandemic could lead to 18,000 more cancer deaths in England because people have avoided hospitals and their scans have been postponed. So please remember to check yourself and to not miss doctor appointment if you notice anything abnormal ( this is coming from a doctor phobic!) Take care 💖 Pictures by @anthonylycettphotography (Follow @self.styled ) Costume assistant @femfms #boobsmask #fabricmask #breastcancerawareness #pinkruffle #handmadewithlove #freethenipple #barbieboobs #barbietorso #barbiebreast
✨Spread LOVE not the virus ✨ In theses troubles & uncertain times we need to share love. Rather than hiding our face, masks could be seen as a way to transcend a part of it and become a new space of self expression. If we unchain ourselves from our own prejudices we may be able to be able to build a more equal a kind society. Mask available on my online shop 👉sophiecochevelou.myshopify.com (link on bio) among new designs Picture by @anthonylycettphotography (follow @self.styled) Costume assistant @femfms #safe&stylish #lovemask #spreadlovenogerms #chainsmask #blingmask #blingstyle #versacestyle #blingchains #fabricfacemask #facemask
Another day in quarantine… dolls limbs mask Is the new normal the occasion to recreate a new reality? So why not having legs and arms growing out of your cheeks? Extra mandibles that can protect us from the invisible enemie? Un masque “grand public” pour un certain public Mask available on my online shop among other designs 👉🏻sophiecochevelou.myshopify.com (link on bio) Picture by @anthonylycettphotography (Follow @self.styled) Costume assistant @femfms #facemask #handmadewithlove #barbielegs #barbiearms #dollslegs #dollsarms #safe&stylish #protectivemask #thenewnormal #newnormal
Quarantine day 14 – lips 👄 mask During the lock down, as we have limited access to resources, with photographer @anthonylycettphotography we started a project focusing on facemasks. Highly coveted, out of stock, stolen between countries, at the heart of a public health scandal… Useful, not useful. Medical grade, surgical or homemade crafty fabric one… In this new era will a mask become the new indispensable fashion accessory ousting hats or scarves? Compared to eye mask that is supposed to hide your identity what does mouth mask reveal of your persona? The etymology of the word “mask” could come from the Spanish más que la cara (literally, "more than the face" or "added face", Maybe mask like make up or jewellery could bring another dimension to our bare face and tell something of the way we want to present ourselves, as an intimate banner, a personal flag. As costume designer, I have never worked on masks before and I am finding new creative potential from this little surface directly applied on the skin. As they conceal our mouth and emphasise our eyes in a very performative way, they change the whole dynamic of our facial expressions. Placed on the mouth and directly under the eyes “the window of the soul’’ they bring new narratives to the face. Another layer of meaning through another layer of fabric. Costume assistant @femfms #lipsmask #protectivemask #facemask #fabricmask #redlips #redlipstick💄 #redlips💋 #fabricmask #wearableartmask
Quarantine day 7 peacock mask During the lock down, as we have limited access to resources, with photographer @anthonylycettphotography we started a project focusing on facemasks. Highly coveted, out of stock, stolen between countries, at the heart of a public health scandal… Useful, not useful. Medical grade, surgical or homemade crafty fabric one… In this new era will a mask become the new indispensable fashion accessory ousting hats or scarves? Compared to eye mask that is supposed to hide your identity what does mouth mask reveal of your persona? The etymology of the word “mask” could come from the Spanish más que la cara (literally, "more than the face" or "added face", Maybe mask like make up or jewellery could bring another dimension to our bare face and tell something of the way we want to present ourselves, as an intimate banner, a personal flag. As costume designer, I have never worked on masks before and I am finding new creative potential from this little surface directly applied on the skin. As they conceal our mouth and emphasise our eyes in a very performative way, they change the whole dynamic of our facial expressions. Placed on the mouth and directly under the eyes “the window of the soul’’ they bring new narratives to the face. Another layer of meaning through another layer of fabric. Costume assistant @femfms #peacockmask #peacock #peacockfeather #peacockdesign #paon #peacockfabric #peacockfeatherfabric #safeandstylish #protectivemask
Quarantine day 1, pearl mask During the lock down, as we have limited access to resources, with photographer @anthonylycettphotography we started a project focusing on facemasks. Highly coveted, out of stock, stolen between countries, at the heart of a public health scandal… Useful, not useful. Medical grade, surgical or homemade crafty fabric one… In this new era will a mask become the new indispensable fashion accessory ousting hats or scarves? Compared to eye mask that is supposed to hide your identity what does mouth mask reveal of your persona? The etymology of the word “mask” could come from the Spanish más que la cara (literally, "more than the face" or "added face", Maybe mask like make up or jewellery could bring another dimension to our bare face and tell something of the way we want to present ourselves, as an intimate banner, a personal flag. As a costume designer, I have never worked on masks before and I am finding new creative potential from this little surface directly applied on the skin. As they conceal our mouth and emphasise our eyes in a very performative way, they change the whole dynamic of our facial expressions. Placed on the mouth and directly under the eyes “the window of the soul’’ they bring new narratives to the face. Another layer of meaning through another layer of fabric. Pearl mask available on my online shop 👉🏻Sophiecochevelou.myshopify.com (link on bio) Costume assistant @femfms #quarantineproject #selfisolation #pearlmask #facemask #chanelstyle #pearlmakeup #fabricmask #selfandstylish #self&stylish
