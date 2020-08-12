POZNATA DIZAJNERICA IZRAĐUJE MASKE KAKVE JOŠ NISTE VIDJELI: Bizarnim djelima želi inspirirati ljude da budu kreativniji

View this post on Instagram

As I used 🎀Barbies 🎀faces and limbs in previous mask, and that I use everything and nothing goes to waste, I decided it was time to do something with the torso, and create a bosom masks. (Available on my online shop 👉sophiecochevelou.myshopify.com 🎀link on bio 🎀 among new designs 💖How would you feel wearing boobs on your mouth? On another layer, the concept was to question the representation and visibility of woman nudity on social media. Instagram forces you to cover nipples as it is judged obscene but how will the algorithm deals with plastic boobs covering your faces, looking more like sparkly buboes than indecent protuberance? Why men nipples are socially acceptable in the public space but women’s one are instantly sexualised? On another tone (see picture 2 by swiping right ⏩, the idea was initially given to me by a one of my costumer, a Beast cancer survivor who commissioned me to make a “Fuck cancer” mask. Money of the sale will go to breastcancer charity. Estimates suggest coronavirus pandemic could lead to 18,000 more cancer deaths in England because people have avoided hospitals and their scans have been postponed. So please remember to check yourself and to not miss doctor appointment if you notice anything abnormal ( this is coming from a doctor phobic!) Take care 💖 Pictures by @anthonylycettphotography (Follow @self.styled ) Costume assistant @femfms #boobsmask #fabricmask #breastcancerawareness #pinkruffle #handmadewithlove #freethenipple #barbieboobs #barbietorso #barbiebreast