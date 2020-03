POLICE S DEZINFICIJENSIMA ZJAPE PRAZNE, ALI NE I U OVOM DUĆANU: Smislili su trik protiv masovne kupovine, koliko je ovo ludo?

A supermarket in Denmark got tired of people hoarding hand sanitizer, so came up with their own way of stopping it.

1 bottle kr40 (€5.50)

2 bottles kr1000 (€134.00) each bottle.

Hoarding stopped!#COVID19 #coronavirus #Hoarding pic.twitter.com/qaJb7UZwLr

— 𝙎𝙘𝙝𝙪𝙚𝙧𝙢𝙖𝙣𝙣 🕯️ 🇪🇺🇩🇰🇩🇪🇸🇬 (@_schuermann) March 15, 2020