POHLEPNA INSTAGRAMUŠA POKUŠALA POKRASTI NAIVNE LJUDE: Glumi žrtvu i žica masnu lovu, razotkrile ju fotografije

27-year-old Margarita Tomovska charged with leading police on a pursuit with an unrestrained child in her car. She allegedly clocked more than 200km/h in her Mercedes Benz along the Princes Motorway near Helensburgh last month. Police claim when she finally pulled over they found a 3-year-old girl in the backseat visibly distressed. #MargaritaTomovska #7News