PODLA REKLAMA ZA BANKU RAZBJESNILA ŽENE: Pokušali biti duhoviti za Valentinovo, a ispali seksistički gadovi

I'm delighted to be this year's guest judge for the @studylibf Young Financial Journalist of the Year competition. Entries are open for three age groups until 28th February – after that, I look forward to perusing the entries. Good luck! https://t.co/6Mj9KF3ELs pic.twitter.com/fthohGWsc2

— Iona Bain (@ionayoungmoney) February 4, 2019