PASTORICA NAPUSTILA CRKVU KAKO BI POSTALA STRIPTIZETA: Prodaje golišave fotke i videa na stranici za odrasle

Nikole na svom Instagramu ima preko 46.000 pratitelja kojima redovito dijeli golišave fotografije i videa
Pastorica i mama troje djece Nikole Mitchell (36) napustila je crkvu kako bi postala striptizeta te ima na tisuće obožavatelja koji plaćaju da bi vidjeli njene golišave fotografije i videa. Ona tvrdi kako je oduvijek željela postati erotska plesačica, ali odgojena je u strogoj kršćanskoj obitelji koja joj je uništila snove, piše Mirror.
Ipak, skupila je hrabrost te se deklarirala kao biseksualna, a potom je izgradila uspješnu karijeru kao striptizeta, model i erotska plesačica. Nikole na svom Instagramu ima preko 46.000 pratitelja kojima redovito dijeli golišave fotografije i videa. Također, vodi i uspješan OnlyFans profil gdje ljudi plaćaju da bi vidjeli njene eksplicitne fotografije i videozapise.
“U početku sam bila plaha i objavljivala sa samo toples fotografije, no sada primam osobne zahtjeve klijenata i snimam videa prema njihovim specifičnim željama”, rekla je.
It was a year ago today that I embarked on a journey of full self-expression – & who knew that just shy of a year later my story would be picked up by the @NYPost & would go viral within 24 hours! Thousands of new followers (👋🏾😊 hi!), getting close to almost 100 new Only Fans members (heyyy😘), new course students, 1:1 applicants, an invitation to be on Jimmy Kimmel again, & so much more!!! /// The lead-up to this didn’t happen overnight. I consistently showed up, put myself out there, took leaps of faith, left old identities, stepped into truer identities, invested in support, AND DID THE (INNER) WORK. I stayed the course even when I was scared. I trusted myself even when I felt crazy. I loved myself even when others didn’t. I held onto the vision I had for my life & I let that vision be bigger than all my fears. I tuned into that still small voice within me & let it be louder than all the opinions around me. I took inspired, aligned action & left all the “shoulds, oughts, and supposed to’s” behind me. And it all brought me to this point: Where I feel so safe to be me. Where I’m happy to be me. Where I’m free to be me. Where authenticity & integrity get to go hand in hand for me. Where my insides match my outsides. Where my joy matches my peace. Where my purpose meets my passion. Where my vision meets my everyday life. Where being me gets to be loved, supported, & always rewarded. ☝🏾This is what is most important. The fame & media attention gets to be the icing on the cake.😉 /// My word for you tonight? >>>Trust the nudges in your heart<<< You can’t see the dots connecting going forward, but you see it all so clearly looking backward. Your job? Is to trust yourself. Step into the unknown. And let that tug lead you all the way home. You will not be disappointed. I promise.❤️ It is so, so worth it – & YOU are so deserving of it. Happy One Year Anniversary to me to living fully unleashed & expressed. Thank you to everyone who’s loved & supported me on this journey. I truly wouldn’t be here without you. So so grateful for you. Here’s to being the free humxns we were always born to be.🙌🏾🔥🥰 Xoxo. Nikole❤️ 📸: @wsierraphotography
Odrasla je u strogoj baptističkoj obitelji
Nikole je oduvijek željela biti striptizeta, ali odrasla je u strogoj baptističkoj obitelji pa je bila “indoktrinirana da vjeruje da su njezine želje i tijelo urođeno grešni i loši”. Udala se je i postala pastorica. No, to je za njenu obitelj bio vrlo buntovan čin jer je, po njima, “ženino mjesto u kuhinji te da se brine za djecu”.
Kad su se Nikole i njezin sada već bivši suprug pridružili evanđelističkoj megacrkvi u St. Paulu u Minnesoti, imala je epifaniju koja je dovela do odluke koja joj je promijenila život. Ta crkva je bila otvorena prema rodnoj ravnopravnosti u sklopu vjere.
Nikole je tada počela propitivati svoju seksualnost. Godine 2016. nakon što je otišla na kazališnu predstavu koja je bila orijentirana na LGBT zajednicu, shvatila je da je biseksualna i panseksualna.
The more you are you, the more you are rewarded. . The more you are you, the more you attract what is meant for you. . So your job isn’t to dim your light or filter yourself or take up less space. . Your job is to shine bright, say what you really want to say, do what you really want to do, be who you actually came here to be… AND WATCH YOURSELF BE REWARDED. . We have this fear that the more we are our true selves, we are going to be punished. . So we start interpreting events as punishment, we start looking over our shoulder wondering what might come next, and we end up becoming an energetic match for punishment because we think that's what we deserve. . Do you feel the energy of that? . It feels contracted, fearful, scared, and nowhere near the glorious badass you actually are. . I want you to throw off the fear of punishment like a wet blanket that never belonged to you. . Throw that shit off. . Have no fear. . You are deeply loved, fully supported, and always rewarded. . Try that on for size. . What if being YOU is ALWAYS rewarded? . What if being YOU makes your life more magical? . What if being YOU gets you everything you want and MORE? . What if being YOU is the safest, happiest, and most fulfilling place to be? . Then you’d stop contracting and shrinking for others. . You’d stop being available for bullshit that doesn't belong in your life. . You’d stop being anything less than the glorious badass you are! . So today – unleash that shit. . BE YOU. . BE FULLY YOU. . And let the world adore, love, support, believe in you! . Let yourself be massively rewarded! . Let your influence grow! . Let prosperity overflow! . Let yourself be the happiest you’ve ever been! . Because you deserve it all! . And it NEVER requires you to shrink yourself in any way. . You are not wrong for being you. . You are exactly who you’re meant to be, and it’s time to let yourself be rewarded as a result. . Love you, here for you, and if I can support you in your rising, I’m one DM away! . 📸: @rebelselle
Preselila se u Los Angeles
“Znala sam da ću, ako otkrijem svoju seksualnu orijentaciju, izgubiti sve jer crkva nije naklonjena prema queer ljudima”, kazala je. No, nije željela živjeti dvostruki život pa je zauvijek napustila crkvu i sve je javno otkrila u videu na YouTubeu kojeg je podijelila na društvenim mrežama.
Nikole, koja se sada preselila u Los Angeles i razvela se od supruga, kaže da je “sretnija nego ikad”.
“Svaka osoba ima pravo izraziti se na bilo koji način koji joj se čini dobrim, a meni je ovo dobro. Moja je seksualnost nevjerojatno ljekovita i sveta. A kad je podarim ljudima, to ih blagoslivlja”, pojasnila je.
This is how it was always meant to be. “If I betrayed that girl – if I sold myself out by succumbing to the label’s vision of who I should be – I might have been an extraordinary success. But I would’ve also been utterly miserable. I would’ve been up there on some stage, singing songs I didn’t truly believe in. I would’ve been living someone else’s dream instead of celebrating my own. For me, that sacrifice was unthinkable. Late one evening while alone in the apartment, I turned down the world’s volume and tuned in to the whisper of my spirit – that deep inner knowing, that quiet voice and inkling I believe we all have. I knew my answer. Each of us usually does, but the calls for us to conform are nearly overpowering. They come in the form of a ballet teacher who demands a tucked-in behind or a classmate who throws shade at thick thighs and a curly ‘fro. We adjust ourselves to fit, to adapt to others’ ideas of who we should be. We shift ourselves not in sweeping pivots, but in moments so tiny that they are hardly perceptible, even in our view. Years can pass before we finally discover that, after handing over our power piece by small piece, we no longer even look like ourselves.” – Alicia Keys, More Myself: A Journey Coming home to who you really are & living your truth is as worth it as your heart is telling you it is. Having walked that journey myself & having helped countless others do the same, let me reassure you: – You are worth it! – Your happiness is worth it! – Your success and fame & well-being is worth it! Life on the other side is exponentially better. You get to be loved for being YOU, lead as the one & only YOU, & be paid for being YOU. And you’ll go much farther in life, have authentic success, change countless lives, & make the most money while you’re at it – because that’s how it was always meant to be. If you’re ready to be who you came here to be, have a bigger reach, play in the big leagues, & live life on your terms, then my private mentorship or 1:1 coaching is for you. Link in my bio! Love you & here for you! 📸: @wesfoto_vegas
