OŽALOŠĆENA MAJKA MOLI LOPOVA: ‘Zadrži sve, samo mi vrati jednu stvar. To mi je jedina uspomena na pokojnu kćer’

35-year-old Kirsty Baldwin is making an emotional appeal for the lock of hair taken from her two-year-old Ellie, who sadly died in 2013, to be returned. Can you help? Call 0161 856 8457/Crimestoppers https://t.co/NctMYoJgGs pic.twitter.com/UGGNAS2XTE

— G M Police (@gmpolice) March 23, 2019