OVO JE NAJSEKSI VETERINAR NA SVIJETU: Jedan pogled na njegov profil i sve će vam biti jasno

Antin je pomogao životinjama diljem svijeta, a nekoć je bio model i profesionalni trener
Dr. Evan Antin (35) najpraćeniji je veterinar na Instagramu s 1,3 milijuna pratitelja, a jedan pogled na njegov profil dovoljan je da zaključite zašto.
Taman je, visok i zgodan, ali prije svega ljepuškasti veterinar posvećen je životinjama i očuvanju divljih vrsta. Evan je obišao šest kontinenata kako bi pomogao raznim vrstama, od aligatora do babuna.
Časopis People nekoliko ga je puta proglasio najseksi veterinarom na svijetu, a ima svoju televizijsku emisiju ‘Evan Goes Wild’.
Happy #earthday 2020 “Change happens by listening and then starting a dialogue with the people who are doing something you don't believe is right.” -Jane Goodall 💕 One of the pandemic’s silver linings is our earth getting a chance to heal. Hopefully this inspires more of us to make choices & changes to keep her happy even after the worldwide quarantine 🙏🌏 #throwback2013
Iako je zbog svog izgleda postao internet senzacija, kaže da ne želi da mu to stoji na putu poruci koju želi odaslati. Takvu pažnju vidi kao priliku da svijet upozna s rijetkim životinjskim vrstama, pomogne vlasnicima kućnih ljubimaca i da proširi riječ o očuvanju divljine.
Uslišit ćemo njegove želje pa vam u nastavku donosimo nekoliko fotografija najseksi veterinara sa životinjama
Tryna keep it real w @sadbobbie during this c19 hysteria. FYI the following will NOT protect you from corona virus: 1️⃣ Drinking water every 15 minutes to flush the virus into your stomach so your stomach acids kill it. 2️⃣ Deep breaths/holding your breath for 10 seconds. 3️⃣ Ketones/keto-diet. 4️⃣ UV exposure. 5️⃣ The influenza vaccine. 6️⃣ Essential oils. 7️⃣ Excessive amounts of vitamins. Be smart. Be safe. Be reasonable. Good luck.
Did you know most wild animal’s stress is reduced when they’re blindfolded? And even more stress reduction when we plug their ears too. Covering the ears & eyes of these #Nubian #giraffe helped our translocations go much smoother and these wild giraffe were def more cooperative when they couldn’t see or hear where they were going. @ivan.carter @giraffe_conservation @ugwildlife @cheyennemountainzoo #wildlife #conservation #twiga4
October is Domestic Violence Awareness Month. Did you know that nearly 50% of victims of domestic violence delay leaving their situations because they don't want to leave their pets behind? Unfortunately, only 10% of domestic violence shelters in the US accept victim's pets… @redroverorg & @purina are looking to change that through the #PurpleLeashProject and Henry & I here are taking the 'lead' to raise awareness! If you'd like to help domestic violence victims & their pets you can do so by visiting purpleleashproject.com (link also in my bio). Anyone willing to help with $5/month can get their purple leash and take the lead against domestic violence too. FYI Purina doesn't profit from this initiative and has been supporting pets of domestic violence households for years. They're also committing $500K through 2022 to establish Purple Leash project grants to transform domestic violence shelters into safe spaces for survivors with pets 🐶🙏🙌. #domesticviolenceawarenessmonth
