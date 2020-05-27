Pravilnik o upotrebi kolačića
TKO BI MU ODOLIO?

OVO JE NAJSEKSI VETERINAR NA SVIJETU: Jedan pogled na njegov profil i sve će vam biti jasno

Foto: Instagram/Evan Antin Autor: Magazin.hr 16:16 27.05.2020

Antin je pomogao životinjama diljem svijeta, a nekoć je bio model i profesionalni trener

Dr. Evan Antin (35) najpraćeniji je veterinar na Instagramu s 1,3 milijuna pratitelja, a jedan pogled na njegov profil dovoljan je da zaključite zašto.

Taman je, visok i zgodan, ali prije svega ljepuškasti veterinar posvećen je životinjama i očuvanju divljih vrsta. Evan je obišao šest kontinenata kako bi pomogao raznim vrstama, od aligatora do babuna.

OVAJ SEKSI TIP PROGLAŠEN JE NAJPOŽELJNIJIM LIJEČNIKOM NA SVIJETU: Na Instagramu ga prati oko 200.000 žena

Časopis People nekoliko ga je puta proglasio najseksi veterinarom na svijetu, a ima svoju televizijsku emisiju ‘Evan Goes Wild’.

Iako je zbog svog izgleda postao internet senzacija, kaže da ne želi da mu to stoji na putu poruci koju želi odaslati. Takvu pažnju vidi kao priliku da svijet upozna s rijetkim životinjskim vrstama, pomogne vlasnicima kućnih ljubimaca i da proširi riječ o očuvanju divljine.

Uslišit ćemo njegove želje pa vam u nastavku donosimo nekoliko fotografija najseksi veterinara sa životinjama

View this post on Instagram

October is Domestic Violence Awareness Month. Did you know that nearly 50% of victims of domestic violence delay leaving their situations because they don't want to leave their pets behind? Unfortunately, only 10% of domestic violence shelters in the US accept victim's pets… @redroverorg & @purina are looking to change that through the #PurpleLeashProject and Henry & I here are taking the 'lead' to raise awareness! If you'd like to help domestic violence victims & their pets you can do so by visiting purpleleashproject.com (link also in my bio). Anyone willing to help with $5/month can get their purple leash and take the lead against domestic violence too. FYI Purina doesn't profit from this initiative and has been supporting pets of domestic violence households for years. They're also committing $500K through 2022 to establish Purple Leash project grants to transform domestic violence shelters into safe spaces for survivors with pets 🐶🙏🙌. #domesticviolenceawarenessmonth

A post shared by Evan Antin 🐊🐣🐒🐱🐺🐢🐖🐍🐅🐿🐇 (@dr.evanantin) on

