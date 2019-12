OVA TVRTKA NUDI NEOGRANIČEN GODIŠNJI I BOLOVANJE: ‘Mi ne želimo da se ljudi opterećuju štednjom slobodnih dana’

View this post on Instagram

This trip has seen me find a whole lot of amazing talent we are ready to bring back to New Zealand and build an amazing team in Auckland. This compliments the outstanding work being done by the team already in Dunedin. Much of what I did on the trip I can’t post here (yet) sadly but it’s pretty exciting. With the big expansion at my company I had a lot of anxiety, it was a lot of change: double the staff, back to being more out there on social media, and lots more travel. For the first time in many years I’ve taken a long work trip in my stride and not felt anxiety to get back to work in the studio. While I can’t wait to get back and work, I have been enjoying the trip for the trips sake. It’s also been so amazing to catch up with so many friends. Many of which, I’ve not seen in a long time.