OTIŠLA NA PODIZANJE GUZE I ODMAH POŽALILA: ‘Ljudi, žao mi je zbog svega što sam rekla o operacijama’

You see these models on Instagram and you think I want a body like this. Well you don’t get told everything don’t let social media make you want to change your whole body . Don’t let being insecure about your body make you want to change the things God gave you. I have been quite and away from social I’m not as active as I am. And that’s because I have been fighting this leg of mine the pain is out of this world and medication is the only thing stopping this pain my leg is only getting bigger and bigger i can’t even stand on that leg I put all my weight on my other leg. I have lost so much weight and the bad thigh is still getting bigger. Moral of the story it is not worth it. To those that want to do surgery spend that fucking money and get it done properly I won’t bash people that want to do it but make sure your spending more than £3500 on a bbl you pay for what you want don’t go turkey I have done this to many times and still came out botched I’ve cried myself to sleep I have been in a dark place I’m tired of going hospital I’m tired of being on tablets I’m tired of feeling like this so let this be a wake up call for those that think bbl is a easy thing I will be going away soon to one of the best surgeons in the world I didn’t care how much it cost my health is important and I will keep you all updated on my Instagram. 💔💔💔💔💔. Ps : I don’t want sympathy and I don’t care about being judge or attacked girls need to be aware and understand the field they are going into. —————————————————————————- *this content is exclusively signed with Caters News agency.