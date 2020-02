JEZIVI IZAZOV PRIJETI KLINCIMA NA DRUŠTVENIM MREŽAMA: Nevjerojatno je što rade, pa ovo može biti smrtonosno!

It’s called the #trippingjumpchallenge or the #skullbreakerchallenge. Call it what you may, it’s dangerous & potentially deadly & a SFL teen & her family are considering a lawsuit after she literally fell victim to this dangerous online “trend”.

MORE: https://t.co/ByjD2C6Rql pic.twitter.com/7nkflyqWQ8

— Liane Morejon WPLG (@LianeWPLG) February 12, 2020