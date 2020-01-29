NJOJ JE TINDER DOSLOVNO SPASIO ŽIVOT: Nakon što je zapela na planini, cura je pomoć potražila na najluđi mogući način

Plan joj je uspio jer je u roku od pet minuta dobila ‘match’ odgovor od mještanina koji je slučajno bio građevinski radnik
Njemačka turistkinja koja je sa svojom ekipom ostala zaglavljena na planini upotrijebila je popularnu aplikaciju za dejtanje i tako svima spasila život. Profesionalna kitesurferica Lonia Haeger putovala je Norveškom u kombiju s dvoje prijatelja kada je počela padati ledena kiša, zbog koje je cesta postala u potpunosti neprohodna.
View this post on Instagram
Arrived on djerba and explored already some sick flat water spots. Looking forward to the next two month on this island together with a perfekt crew @linuserdmann @osvaldo_mateus @gabscolognebay @__ashref__ and Soufienne. . @corekites @rideengine_de @carvedcustoms @kernenergie_gmbh @kiteworldwide #kitesurfing #djerba #watersports #nature
Trio je strahovao da će se drugi automobil zabiti u njihov ili da će im kombi sklliznuti s ruba koji vodi do oceana i stijena, ali nisu imali drugu opciju nego sjediti i čekati da se oluja smiri. Nisu mogli pomaknuti kombi sami pa su odlučili potražiti pomoć.
View this post on Instagram
Nothing better than celebrating new year with my loved ones in white powder! ❄️ All the best to all of you! Let dreams come true! 🌈 I’m so exited for the upcoming year, it’s adventures, challenges and experiences!🤩 And by the way I’m really exited to film more stuff with my new #GoProMax . It’s so much fun and you have million opportunities when it comes to the edit 🎥
Odmah joj se javio građevinski radnik
No, budući da u blizini nije bilo žive duše, a najbliži mehaničar bio je udaljen više od 200 kilometara, potražili su pomoć na – Tinderu. Lonia je napravila profil, stavila slatku fotografiju sa psom u nadi da će tako lakše pronaći nekoga tko će doći upomoć.
View this post on Instagram
The picture to our Tinder rescue🚨 (Scroll down to my last post to get to know the story before) While sitting in our camper with the fear that every second the car could slide down the mountain or a car could crash into our camper due to the slippery road, Phil had the weird but actually genius idea to create a tinder account with me and this fluffy cutie 🐶 Literally 5 minutes later I had a match with @stianlauluten 🥳 Another 5 minutes later he came up with his Bulldozer and shaped lines in the ice ❄️ We followed him to the next parking slot and the day after our hero organized tires with spikes! (There wasn’t a mechanic closer than 200km) Now we can continue our road trip to the Lofoten🏔 Tusen takk for your help @stianlauluten 😍 . 📸 @flash_bros_ @kerkamm_campers @hymer @life.of.kurt #snow #norway #roadtrip #tinder @tinder #dog #husky
Plan joj je uspio jer je u roku od pet minuta dobila “match” odgovor od mještanina Stiana Laulutena, koji je slučajno bio građevinski radnik koji posjeduje buldožer. Nakon samo nekoliko minuta dopisivanja s Loniom, stigao je spasiti nju i prijatelje. Napravio je put u ledu, kojim su ga Lonia i društvo slijedili, sišli s planine i spasili svoje živote, prenosi Mirror.
View this post on Instagram
Tinder rettet unser Expeditionsteam! Die Tour #kerkammnorway hat heute Nacht ein wahres Social Media Wunder erlebt. Schon kurz nachdem die drei vom Nordkap aufgebrochen waren, fing es an zu regnen. Die Straßen vereisten derart, dass auch das Aufziehen der Ketten nicht wirklich half. Dramatisch wurde die Situation dann, als an einem Hang plötzlich nichts mehr ging und das Womo sich nicht mehr sicher steuern ließ. Links von ihnen drohten die Klippen, rechts ein steiler Berg. Derart gefangen überlegte das Team Handlungsstrategien und nahm Kontakt zu Rettungs- und Bergungsdiensten auf. Keiner konnte oder wollte helfen. Nur einer bot eine vage Hilfe für 1.000,- Euro Barzahlung an. Mehr aus einem Witz heraus entstand die Idee, Lonias holde Weiblichkeit zu nutzen, einen Tinder-Account anzulegen, um zu schauen, ob sich da draußen, im Umkreis von 10 km, nicht ein wahrer Held befindet, der die Prinzessin aus ihrem Leid befreien möchte. Gesagt getan – nur 5 (!) Minuten später meldete sich Stian. Ein herzensguter Bauarbeiter, der, wenige Minuten von Lonia und den Jungs auf einer Baustelle arbeitet. Er schwingt sich mitten in der Nacht auf seinen Bulldozer und befreit die Mannschaft aus ihrer misslichen Lage. Kommentar von Phil: „Das ist echt geil, Alter. Willkommen im Zeitalter von Social Media. Das ist Social! Wir sind echt happy gerade. Und vielen herzlichen Dank an alle, die uns so toll aufgemuntert und mitgedacht haben.“
Imaš komentar?