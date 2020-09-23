NJEZINO JE ZANIMANJE – ŠAPTAČICA PENISIMA: ‘Ljudi ne razumiju čime se bavim, pa da pojasnim što točno dobivate za 230 kn’

Njezine poduke nikad nisu iste, s obzirom na to da su joj klijenti različitih dobnih skupina i ljubavnih statusa
Seksologinja Lahnee Pavlovich (33) iz Queenslanda u Australiji savjetuje muškarcima kako da poboljšaju svoj seksualni život na temelju izgleda njihova penisa. Ovoj šaptačici penisima, kako je odmilja zovu, klijenti pošalju fotku svojega “alata”, a ona potom analizira koja je seksualna poza idealna za njih.
Svoju neobičnu uslugu ova majka naplaćuje 28 funti (oko 230 kuna), a posao joj cvjeta. Pavlovich tvrdi kako je oduvijek bila zainteresirana za povezanost između seksa i uma. Trenutačno se posvetila studiranju jer želi dobiti diplomu i steći zvanje magistra seksologije.
View this post on Instagram
Do you walk head first into the unknown, guns blazing like I do? ⠀ ⠀ Or are you someone who thinks about it first, the pros and cons, the logistics.. like my hubby!⠀ ⠀ I’ve always felt excited by adventure, it’s one of my core values in life. Without it I feel stuck, stagnant. Whether its travel and exploration, new business ventures, new ideas, new people; I’m hooked on the notion of diving in head first!⠀ ⠀ I guess you could say I live my life like Elsa in frozen, always being called “into the unknown”. But I have started to notice that the older I get and the more responsibility I have, the harder it feels to follow the calls for adventure. ⠀ ⠀ But I want to let you know, that even as we change and evolve, have kids, follow career paths… we should never forget that trying new things, seeing new places, making connections with new people – it’s what life should be all about. ⠀ ⠀ So don’t let fear hold you back from something epic, because you never know what’s behind the door unless you open it 😘⠀ ⠀ #knobbynation
“Ljudi ne razumiju što točno radim, a seks je još uvijek tabu tema pa ni oni ne znaju kako pitati o tome. Uglavnom pozitivno reagiraju, a ja se nazivam prijateljicom za savjete o seksu. Ljudi mi se lako otvore kada saznaju što radim”, izjavila je za Mirror.
Okružena slikama penisa
Već kao tinejdžerica, Lahnee se raspitivala o seksualnosti i o tome kako je različiti ljudi prakticiraju. Njezine poduke nikad nisu iste, s obzirom na to da su joj klijenti različitih dobnih skupina i ljubavnih statusa.
View this post on Instagram
S.E.X POST 👉🏻 so you know you want to read! ⠀ ⠀ We live in such a “let’s f*#k” society these days. Dating apps, s.e.x apps, casual flings, drunken hookups … it’s the norm! But why? ⠀⠀ ⠀⠀ Is it that young men and women are too scared to be vulnerable and put their trust in another; actually form a relationship of sorts with someone. Is it that people feel s.e.xual activity IS the way to form a connection? Do people just enjoy the quickie one night stand- wham bam thank you mam! (Let’s be honest, no one actually enjoys this tho 💁♀️)⠀ ⠀⠀ As someone who talks about s.e.x for a living, I see this all the time! People spreading the love so freely without any thought. People becoming crazily brazen about asking for it, even expecting it. People feeling unsatisfied after getting it. The art of forming a relationship first, even a friendship, is almost lost. ⠀⠀ ⠀⠀ Don’t get me wrong, I enjoy a little promiscuity, there is nothing wrong with being spontaneous and having some fun! ⠀ ⠀⠀ But…. Remember kids, friends with benefits is better then a one night stand. If I’ve learnt anything over my years it’s that. ⠀ ⠀⠀ Take some time, get to know people, turn s.e.x into an exchange of energy, into something fun for both parties. Meet some awesome new people through the process… you never know where new connections could lead. ⠀⠀ ⠀⠀ My advice. Don’t be so trigger happy! Slow down, enjoy the people you meet in more way then one! Make your s.e.x life one worth talking about because it’s f#*king quality! ⠀ ⠀⠀ ⠀⠀ Ps. Need help in this department? Visit Lahneepavlovich.com ⠀⠀🥰 ⠀⠀ ⠀⠀ #selflove #empowerment #love #happy #sexcoach #beauty #conscioussexuality #pleasure #lahneeland ##brisbaneblogger #relationshipcoach #fun
“Nijedan dan nije isti, što je odlično. Radim lekcije preko Skypea jedan dan, drugi dan obilazim dućane u potrazi za igračkama… Kreirala sam nekoliko programa, poput onoga za parove u karanteni, ‘Povezivanje’ za žene, ‘Izvještaj o penisu’ za muškarce… Tako da sam uvijek okružena slikama penisa, igračkama za seks i općenito ljudima”, objasnila je.
View this post on Instagram
One of the most important lessons we will ever learn in life, is how to appreciate all that we are and live in a state of happiness because of it. ⠀ ⠀ To be able to walk with our heads held high, our shoulders back and a smile on our lips and in our eyes. ⠀ ⠀ To wear the clothes that make our hearts feel full and happy. To put on the lingerie and feel sexy AF.⠀ ⠀ To look at our “imperfections” and feel acceptance for our bodies anyway.⠀ ⠀ To revel in our sexuality and womanhood because it fires our passions and our creative energy. ⠀ ⠀ To enjoy the quirks that make us all unique and different. ⠀ ⠀ To find happiness in simple pleasures, like a sip of coffee in the morning or the cool breeze through our hair, being outdoors in nature… ⠀ ⠀ To dig deep enough to bring forth the confidence we all have within. ⠀ ⠀ The greatest lesson we can learn is how to love ourselves, just as we are and for all that we are, and then to inspire others to do the same. ❤️⠀ ⠀ selflove #bodylove #beyourself #lahneeland #dowhatyoulove #empoweringwomen #bodypositivemovement #justdoyou #mumsaresexytoo #everybodyisbeatiful #mindful #empowermentcoaching #ninesquaresmedia #brisbanemodel #lovetheskinyourein #bodypositivity #positivevibes #embraceyourself #lingerie #bossbabe #relationshipcoach #schoolofsex
Brutalno iskrene analize
“Ocjenjivanje penisa definitivno je najpopularnija usluga koju nudim i muškarci se osjećaju sigurno sa mnom jer znaju da sam brutalno iskrena. Žene su često najviše zabrinute zbog ponovnoga stvaranja seksualne želje nakon što postanu majke, muškarci su željni naučiti kako bolje zadovoljiti svoje partnerice ili spriječiti da prerano dosegnu vrhunac”, kazala je Lahnee.
View this post on Instagram
Online news sites across the world (and a Canberra radio station! 😱): “so there is this cute blonde Aussie sexologist rating 🐓 ‘s go check her out”⠀ ⠀ My Instagram account: “wtf is going on, who are these 3k new followers and why do we have so many messages?”⠀ ⠀ Me: ready to delete all the unsolicited 🐓 pics 🤣 ⠀ ⠀ Also me: “yep so could you all now purchase the service or do some coaching so I can quit my day job 🤪… please and thank you!”
Osim što, tijekom studiranja i svakodnevnoga učenja o seksualnosti, pomaže drugima, Pavlovich na taj način pomaže i samoj sebi. “Sve ovo sam i započela zato što sam željela popraviti vlastiti odnos i vezu”, zaključila je osebujna 33-godišnjakinja.
View this post on Instagram
Did you know that our behaviours, environment our thoughts and our emotions can cause the brain to rewire itself? ⠀ ⠀ But, the key is repetition. Kinda like when you learn a skill, you practice a lot and get better…⠀ ⠀ So, repeating positive mantras, visualising what we want, believing in the process and actually telling ourselves positive things over and over again, can and will result in it becoming our new truth. #manifestthatsh*t⠀ ⠀ Basically, our brains store A LOT of information and we obviously don’t need all of it, so the brain filters out what we need in the present moment and a part of the brain, the Reticular Activating System or RAS, is what brings back needed info when we do want it.⠀ ⠀ The RAS is basically the part of the brain that makes you see yellow cars everywhere after you talk to someone about yellow cars, or maybe you’ve decided you’re attracted to blondes with green eyes and all of a sudden, these features are everywhere! It brings forth useful information based on what our brain perceives it needs. If we think about or talk about a topic often, the brain will want to access the information relating to this. See where I’m going here. ⠀ ⠀ If we want to be a badass s.e.x goddess, or feel good in our skin, and we consciously say positive things like “I am worthy of love and pleasure” guess what, our brain sees this as more of a truth and will seek out the circumstances that prove this. Then you start believing it too.⠀ ⠀ So, pick 5 of these mantras and say them again and again, write them down, believe the heck out of it and eventually… #truth ⠀ ⠀ *I am s.e.xually and emotionally thriving. ⠀ *I have a strong sense of purpose in life.⠀ *Exploring my body and growing my s.e.xual wellness is a priority in my life.⠀ *Pleasure is a beautiful gift that I deserve to receive.⠀ *I am full of s.e.xual energy.⠀ *I am grateful for my body and the pleasure it provides me.⠀ *I am worthy of love and kindness *I explore and embrace my desires *I am in control of my thoughts, feelings and behaviours.⠀ *I love my body and all it provides me⠀ *I am a total boss babe!⠀ Ps. Hit me up for some 1:1 coaching so we can go to a whole new level of awesomeness
