NEMATE NOVCA, A ŽELITE UREDITI STAN? Ovo su neke odlične ideje uz koje će vaš dom dobiti novi život

Weekend project. Our sunroom/laundry room was desperate for some storage for all of the linens for the air bnb. We did great with August cleaning fees so I checked every weekend at @habitatdenverrestores for just the right piece and after several weeks of patience,this one was the winner! A little sanding, fresh coat of paint, and tiles we found in the basement to act as shelves and this bad boy is done! 😍