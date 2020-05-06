NEMA ŠANSE DA POGODITE KOLIKO JE STARA: Majka troje djece izgleda upola mlađe! Nisu joj vjerovali pa je pokazala svoj trik

‘Ovo je jedan od najboljih tretmana za tijelo koje ćete iskusiti’
Manekenka i majka troje djece podijelila je sa svojim pratiteljima na društvenim mrežama jedan od beauty rituala kojim se koristi kako bi očuvala svoj mladenački izgled.
Intimately RAW for Nolla. 🌿 The short answer for my previous post’s question, personally has ever been my HEALTH, and freedom to manage it. 🌿 Pictured is a woman who has made every effort to ‘be healthy’ these last 3 plus decades. As a child of 13 years old I discovered my innate passion for natural healing. I learned about hydrotherapy, cleansing (working with the body and nature’s powerful nutrients/components) to help detoxify and restore. I went completely plant based. Not long after I encountered a massive chemical exposure resulting major skin outbreak when I was 17. Add to that the pill for a couple of years, yeast overgrowth – candida, then glandular fever, producing 3 babies, ending up with chronic fatigue syndrome, joint pain leading to more joint pain (which I still manage naturally). Rickettsia (probably the sickest I’ve ever been in my life. Another incident more recently – what may have been ‘a small cyst’ on one of my ovaries, but felt like labour it was so intense that we had the emergency staff running onto a plane once coming back from overseas. My gallbladder, at one time developed severe inflammation. Psoriasis. It goes on. If you look into things, apparent ‘minor’ health ailments, you may like me discover that missing out on your colostrum and mummas breastmilk (nature’s perfect food) as a baby, not developing natural immunity, instead becoming constipated as a baby/child, subjected to inject-ions which I did not consent to… etc anything chemical sprayed onto food you ate or onto your body, really played a massive part in how well you grew up to be. So forward roll to this midway girl of 45. My health is still not perfect. I work on it hourly/daily as I have done now with ultimate diligence for most of my life, with loads of emphasis on organic plant based nutrition, 100% natural colourful and life giving foods and more. My skin some would say shows for it. 🌿 Long answer. Every. Single. Thing. Matters. Don’t blindly trust y’know, whatever. Research EVERYTHING before you place it into your body temple. Love you wisely, prevention is always better than cure. “It’s never too late to create a new body.” 🌿 #WellbeingAbiLoves
Abigail O’Neill ima 45 godina, ali s obzirom na to kako izgleda, njezini joj obožavatelji često ne vjeruju.
Jedan od najboljih tretmana za tijelo
Stoga je ova ljepotica snimila video za Instagram u kojemu je pokazala kako svoje tijelo u bikiniju maže – solju i pijeskom.
“SALT GLOWS” are one of the most revitalising full body treatments you’ll ever experience! I first discovered this style of DIY full body exfoliation from a book called ‘Back To Eden’ when I’d just entered my teens. I’ve been applying them ever since to exfoliate my whole body with what I feel to be the most maximum exhilaration ever – in a BODY SCRUB. 🌈 I prefer salt over virtually any ingredient for this purpose, as salt is naturally high in minerals we need so much, thereby acting to alkalise and restore the body far more than sugar, coffee, walnut husks or anything else I’ve tried yet. 🌈 You can use 50% plain sea salt or Celtic Salt (more expensive but way higher in those essential minerals). To this simply add 50% Epsom (magnesium) salts. Mix well. That’s it! 🌈 If you’re feeling adventurous and don’t mind the mess you can add to this basic mixture any of the following: essential oils of your choice, spices such as cinnamon, turmeric or any you love, a little ground coffee, vanilla, clays, seaweeds such as kelp (will NOT smell nice! But amazing) or even raw cacao or any superfoods you love! It’s endless. 🌈 Today I am using some powdered lemon myrtle in the basic salt mix with essential oils of mint, geranium and a hint of clove. 🌈 Salt glows are brilliant for stimulating circulation, lymphatic movement, removing waste cells from the surface of the body and activating your largest eliminatory organ = YOUR SKIN. 🌈 Enjoy!! #AbisBeautyBible #WellbeingAbiLoves
“Ovo je jedan od najboljih tretmana za tijelo koje ćete iskusiti”, napisala je i priznala da ovaj ritual ponavlja nekoliko puta tjedno.
Abigail kaže da je ovu tehniku otkrila u tinejdžerskim godinama dok je čitala jednu knjigu i da je od tada redovito prakticira. Dodala je i kako smatra da je sol najbolji sastojak koji se može utrljati u tijelo.
Praying for peace, energy, courage, light, hope, restoration, liberation from chemicals at this time for myself and anyone that appreciates such a prayer. Visualising every human being having access daily to Sunlight, Pure Water, organic Nutrition, Exercise, Rest, not too much of any one of these things, just enough to activate our minds and bodies to their fullest potential. Fresh Air – free of toxic residues, and of course, Trust. That every person everywhere may discover their power within their own beautiful body, encouraging the immune system to be strong and healthy, the bloodstream clean and oxygenated, the ligaments and muscles and joints energised and pain free. The skin glowy, activated, radiant. The eyes, the teeth, the lungs, the brain, the spring in the step, the whole being that makes us confident and excited to be alive. Whatever individual perimeters that we have been endowed with in this life. That we may s t r e t c h our own limitations, vibrations, and truly feel WELL as we can possible in this wonderful and precious life. That our personal Autonomy may be guarded, strengthened and exercised daily. That we may ever possess the freedom to do so. 💭 You might say I’m a dreamer, but I’m not the only one. #WellbeingAbiLoves
Obnavlja kožu više od ičega
“Sol ima prirodno visoku količinu minerala i obnavlja tijelo više od ičega što sam probala tijekom života”, otkrila je i dodala da koristi pravu morsku sol, koja je inače skuplja od kuhinjske, ali svakako djelotvornija.
Manekenka je i ranije s pratiteljima dijelila svoje beauty rituale. Tako je jednom prilikom otkrila da na lice stavlja masku od sirovog kakaa te da se koristi posebnim uljem od aloe vere za kožu.
I say HI at 4 minutes 12 seconds. 😂 Vitamin D is wonderful for vitality, contributes to excellent health, immune strength, vibrancy of spirit – mood enhancing, detoxification, as well as encouraging other essential vitamins/minerals to be more readily absorbed by each of our beautiful body systems! Nature is free and rich in vitamin D. So how to? 1. Find a nice sunny spot, this can be out on the grass in your backyard, or even through a window inside that the sun shines through, or maybe on a balcony or verandah if you have one. 2. Apply raw organic cold pressed coconut oil all over! This is also my personal body ‘moisturiser’ of choice. 3. Enjoy lying flat in the sunshine, from 10 minutes to 1 (or more) hour/s depending on the time of year for you, the uv/heat in the sun and time of day, your own skin type and how much natural ‘tan’ is present, now relax completely. 4. Rinse in a cool or tepid or warm shower depending on your needs of the day, I really love a cold shower daily even in Winter for the extra health benefits! 5. Towel pat dry to keep some of the moisture on your skin from the lovely oil. Done! I’ve actually been ‘busier than ever during this ‘isolation’ time! Between gardening, cooking for my two grown sons and hubby round the clock (yes I’m one of those), keeping up with local market runs and shopping (those of you who have a family – would know what I mean!!) cleaning, researching current issues, organising, ra ra ra… was sooo nice to have a few hours all alone at home today. Love to all in these crazy times! Take care of you!! Your health. Your body. Your choices matter more than ever. 🌴✨ #AbisBeautyBible #WellbeingAbiLoves #VitaminD #OrganicSkincare
“Ukratko – treba se zdravo hraniti, hidratizirati, dnevno jesti vegansku čokoladu, odmarati se, vježbati i kloniti alkohola”, zaključila je O’Neill za Daily Mail.
Earth … day? Earth LIFE. 🌏🍃 Earthen vessels. Portals to forever. DNA. Forest. Clay. Saltwater. Organic. Rain, sun, oxygen. Beauty? Time. Choice. Earth day is for me the same, one and all, as forever as long as I’ve had the freedom to choose, to buy, to plant, to nurture. On a broader scale, community, humanity every where, it is time to reverse chemical abuse and destruction. It’s time to honour and (re) build our bodies as Temples to Creator and Creation. Let’s get in SYNC. To remember that every action has an equal and opposite reaction. That our bodies are designed to restore and heal themselves, when given the chance to align with nature’s caress, ‘laws’, ‘prescription’. This is not advice, this is my truest experience. To grow ORGANICALLY. Our food, plants, animals, our us, and across the universe of our spheres, every living thing, probiotic, prebiotic, precious, precious microbes to be cherished and encouraged. For the actual ‘greater good’… If we look deeper, there are better ways forward. We must think: what kills Earth – chemicals, or compounds concocted and so far removed that they are no longer in any sense natural. What kills us: ?? _ _ I’ll leave you to ponder the truth. 🍃 For richer HEALTH, HAPPINESS, BEAUTY/BODY, PEACE, WELLBEING, MINDFULLNESS, ECOSYSTEMS and this PLANET we each call home. 🌿 Wearing intimates that are sustainable, ethical, 100% organic only @nolla.co by @nataschaelisa. 🌈
BICARB WRAP 🤍 RECIPE: Bicarb 1 cup Essential oils of your choice, few drops Pure water to moisten Mix together, then apply the smooth wrap over the entire body (pre-moistened skin as in a shower or bath), leave on 10 mins – 30 mins only as is comfortable or as feels right for you. Don’t get cold. Rinse, briskly towel rub dry. Apply warm clothing. ***Optional ingredient upgrades! Seaweed such as kelp powder (doesn’t smell so nice but rich in minerals we need!) clays, all colours green/pink/white, superfood powders, herbal powders… skies the limit. I add crazier things like these when I’m at a waterfall or the ocean, or backyard!!***✨🌈 I like to drink warming immune boosting tea after this economical and alkalising treatment. (Tea ideas in a previous post). 🤍 #AbisBeautyBible #WellbeingAbiLoves Photos @brycewegenerphotographer
