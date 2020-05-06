NEMA ŠANSE DA POGODITE KOLIKO JE STARA: Majka troje djece izgleda upola mlađe! Nisu joj vjerovali pa je pokazala svoj trik

View this post on Instagram

Intimately RAW for Nolla. 🌿 The short answer for my previous post’s question, personally has ever been my HEALTH, and freedom to manage it. 🌿 Pictured is a woman who has made every effort to ‘be healthy’ these last 3 plus decades. As a child of 13 years old I discovered my innate passion for natural healing. I learned about hydrotherapy, cleansing (working with the body and nature’s powerful nutrients/components) to help detoxify and restore. I went completely plant based. Not long after I encountered a massive chemical exposure resulting major skin outbreak when I was 17. Add to that the pill for a couple of years, yeast overgrowth – candida, then glandular fever, producing 3 babies, ending up with chronic fatigue syndrome, joint pain leading to more joint pain (which I still manage naturally). Rickettsia (probably the sickest I’ve ever been in my life. Another incident more recently – what may have been ‘a small cyst’ on one of my ovaries, but felt like labour it was so intense that we had the emergency staff running onto a plane once coming back from overseas. My gallbladder, at one time developed severe inflammation. Psoriasis. It goes on. If you look into things, apparent ‘minor’ health ailments, you may like me discover that missing out on your colostrum and mummas breastmilk (nature’s perfect food) as a baby, not developing natural immunity, instead becoming constipated as a baby/child, subjected to inject-ions which I did not consent to… etc anything chemical sprayed onto food you ate or onto your body, really played a massive part in how well you grew up to be. So forward roll to this midway girl of 45. My health is still not perfect. I work on it hourly/daily as I have done now with ultimate diligence for most of my life, with loads of emphasis on organic plant based nutrition, 100% natural colourful and life giving foods and more. My skin some would say shows for it. 🌿 Long answer. Every. Single. Thing. Matters. Don’t blindly trust y’know, whatever. Research EVERYTHING before you place it into your body temple. Love you wisely, prevention is always better than cure. “It’s never too late to create a new body.” 🌿 #WellbeingAbiLoves