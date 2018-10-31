NAMAZALA SE MENSTRUALNOM KRVLJU I VALJALA PO TRAVI: ‘Pomirisala sam zemlju i počela plakati…’

View this post on Instagram

Today after a very productive and super fun day, I just came home all emotional with lots on my minds that I just pushed a side cause I didn't have space to deal with it in the moment. I sat down and did some deep breathing, and all of a sudden felt a strong urge to cover myself in my life-giving fluids as a woman. So without really thinking of why or anything else, I just did. Smudged it out all over my body and then rolled around naked on the grass in my garden all covered in my menstrual blood. Smelled the earth and started crying intensely. Both from happiness and sadness. After some crying I started laughing instead. I’m so happy to have my mum in my life, we both help each other to get through some rollercoasters. The family situation we are in right now is just very draining. But thats life. And exactly how it is suppose to be in this moment. Accept and love ❤