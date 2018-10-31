Pravilnik upotrebi kolačića
Magazin

BIZARNO

NAMAZALA SE MENSTRUALNOM KRVLJU I VALJALA PO TRAVI: ‘Pomirisala sam zemlju i počela plakati…’

Foto: Instagram Autor: Magazin.hr 09:39 31.10.2018

“Pomirisala sam zemlju i počela plakati. Od sreće i od tuge…”, napisala je Maxinne

Švedska naturistica Maxinne Bjork šokirala je pratitelje neobičnom fotografijom koju je prije nekoliko dana stavila na Instagram. Naime, na fotografiji se vidi kako je Maxinne prekrivena krvlju koju naziva životnom tekućinom.

Neobična naturistica tvrdi kako promovira ‘prihvaćanje i ljubav’, a njezina pomalo uvrnuta ‘inspiracija’ prikupila je preko tri tisuće lajkova, dok se komentari zabranjeni.

Emocionalni gubitak

“Danas, nakon veoma produktivnog i zanimljivog dana, došla sam doma s emocionalnim gubitkom na pameti, koji sam ostavila po strani jer nisam imala prostora da se nosim s njim. Sjela sam i udahnula, a ona sam osjetila nevjerojatnu potrebu prekriti se životnom tekućinom. Bez imalo razmišljanja zašto, jednostavno sam to napravila. Premazala sam se po cijelom tijelu te gola valjala po travi u vrtu, prekrivena menstrualnom krvlju.

Tuga i sreća

Pomirisala sam zemlju i počela plakati. Od sreće i od tuge…”, napisala je Maxinne.

STRAVA U BIG BROTHERU: BB Rina iz tajne sobe istrčala prekrivena krvlju!

Rekla je i kako je nakon suza uslijedio smijeh te je dodala kako je sretna što imam mamu unatoč, iscrpljujućoj obiteljskoj situaciji.

View this post on Instagram

Today after a very productive and super fun day, I just came home all emotional with lots on my minds that I just pushed a side cause I didn't have space to deal with it in the moment. I sat down and did some deep breathing, and all of a sudden felt a strong urge to cover myself in my life-giving fluids as a woman. So without really thinking of why or anything else, I just did. Smudged it out all over my body and then rolled around naked on the grass in my garden all covered in my menstrual blood. Smelled the earth and started crying intensely. Both from happiness and sadness. After some crying I started laughing instead. I’m so happy to have my mum in my life, we both help each other to get through some rollercoasters. The family situation we are in right now is just very draining. But thats life. And exactly how it is suppose to be in this moment. Accept and love ❤

A post shared by Maxinne Björk (@maxinnebjork) on

View this post on Instagram

Gaaahh I'm sooo stocked that my erotic short novel "The conscious play party" is number 2 on the top list at @storytel.se in least than a week 😍💕 Yey!!! Tonight I'm celebrating ⭐️⭐️✨🍾 The novel is in Swedish, so sorry my other languages speaking followers💕 But here is a little taste out of the novel for my native people ✨ "Gonggongen avbröt oss. Värdarna ville ha allas uppmärksamhet för att öppningsceremonin skulle ske gemensamt. Det våta i mina trosor började leta sig ut längs med benen. Vad var det med den här mannen som gjorde mig helt snurrig i huvudet av kåthet? Jag blickade ner mot hans byxor och såg hans stånd. En energifors flödade igenom hela min kropp och jag fick sansa mig för att inte släppa ut ett högt stön, i vetskap om att jag snart skulle få vidröra universums gåva till njutningen innanför hans byxor" Picture made by amazingly talented @kamillacollages

A post shared by Maxinne Björk (@maxinnebjork) on

