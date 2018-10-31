NAMAZALA SE MENSTRUALNOM KRVLJU I VALJALA PO TRAVI: ‘Pomirisala sam zemlju i počela plakati…’

“Pomirisala sam zemlju i počela plakati. Od sreće i od tuge…”, napisala je Maxinne
Švedska naturistica Maxinne Bjork šokirala je pratitelje neobičnom fotografijom koju je prije nekoliko dana stavila na Instagram. Naime, na fotografiji se vidi kako je Maxinne prekrivena krvlju koju naziva životnom tekućinom.
Neobična naturistica tvrdi kako promovira ‘prihvaćanje i ljubav’, a njezina pomalo uvrnuta ‘inspiracija’ prikupila je preko tri tisuće lajkova, dok se komentari zabranjeni.
Emocionalni gubitak
“Danas, nakon veoma produktivnog i zanimljivog dana, došla sam doma s emocionalnim gubitkom na pameti, koji sam ostavila po strani jer nisam imala prostora da se nosim s njim. Sjela sam i udahnula, a ona sam osjetila nevjerojatnu potrebu prekriti se životnom tekućinom. Bez imalo razmišljanja zašto, jednostavno sam to napravila. Premazala sam se po cijelom tijelu te gola valjala po travi u vrtu, prekrivena menstrualnom krvlju.
Tuga i sreća
Pomirisala sam zemlju i počela plakati. Od sreće i od tuge…”, napisala je Maxinne.
Rekla je i kako je nakon suza uslijedio smijeh te je dodala kako je sretna što imam mamu unatoč, iscrpljujućoj obiteljskoj situaciji.
View this post on Instagram
Today after a very productive and super fun day, I just came home all emotional with lots on my minds that I just pushed a side cause I didn't have space to deal with it in the moment. I sat down and did some deep breathing, and all of a sudden felt a strong urge to cover myself in my life-giving fluids as a woman. So without really thinking of why or anything else, I just did. Smudged it out all over my body and then rolled around naked on the grass in my garden all covered in my menstrual blood. Smelled the earth and started crying intensely. Both from happiness and sadness. After some crying I started laughing instead. I’m so happy to have my mum in my life, we both help each other to get through some rollercoasters. The family situation we are in right now is just very draining. But thats life. And exactly how it is suppose to be in this moment. Accept and love ❤
View this post on Instagram
Gaaahh I'm sooo stocked that my erotic short novel "The conscious play party" is number 2 on the top list at @storytel.se in least than a week 😍💕 Yey!!! Tonight I'm celebrating ⭐️⭐️✨🍾 The novel is in Swedish, so sorry my other languages speaking followers💕 But here is a little taste out of the novel for my native people ✨ "Gonggongen avbröt oss. Värdarna ville ha allas uppmärksamhet för att öppningsceremonin skulle ske gemensamt. Det våta i mina trosor började leta sig ut längs med benen. Vad var det med den här mannen som gjorde mig helt snurrig i huvudet av kåthet? Jag blickade ner mot hans byxor och såg hans stånd. En energifors flödade igenom hela min kropp och jag fick sansa mig för att inte släppa ut ett högt stön, i vetskap om att jag snart skulle få vidröra universums gåva till njutningen innanför hans byxor" Picture made by amazingly talented @kamillacollages
View this post on Instagram
Bali Sunday Vibes ❤️ Even though it's a war with horrible comments on my picture from yesterday, I feel very happy and grounded today 💕 Thank you for the support all of you who is defending me at the worst comments. I have just stopped reading after people have gone a bit too far with saying I should go kill myself and so on. I would suggest all of you to stop comment and argue with each other, can we agree to disagree? But we all are free to do what ever we want, so do what you want. Either way, have a good Sunday ❤️💕🌷
View this post on Instagram
In my true essence. In water. In nature. In my skin. Surrounded by warmth from the sun. I'm really enjoying my time on the Swedish country side but it's WAY TOO COLD to strut around naked and paddle in the water. But soon it will be time for that too. So now I'm enjoying being all wrapped up in layers, cuddled up in my cosy bed in our cabin. Couldn't have asked for a better midsummer celebration. Mini midsummer lunch, 4 hours in the sauna, skinny dipping in the cold water, reading my book and watching chick flicks with my bestie ♥️💕 Hope you all had a beautiful day celebrating yesterday !
