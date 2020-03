NAKON 67 GODINA GASI SE TISKANO IZDANJE LEGENDARNOG ČASOPISA: Playboyu presudio koronavirus

View this post on Instagram

On February 29, 1960 the first Playboy Club opened its doors, making today the 60th anniversary of the iconic Playboy Bunny. “We were the innocent representation of the concept that sex is fun. Only the appearance was naughty,” says former Bunny Sabrina Scharf Schiller, who went on to be an attorney. Bunny 🐇 #leapday Photograph: Budapest-born Marika Lukacs at the Chicago Club #playboyheritage