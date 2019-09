ŠTO STE VRAĆALI, VRAĆALI STE: Trgovine odjećom su se opametile – s ovom inovacijom znat će jeste li nosili taj artikl

Online fashion stores are fighting back against serial returners who send back items they have worn – by introducing a ‘smart tag’.

Figures have suggested such returns cost retailers around £1.5billion a year.

The R-Turn Tag, developed by security expe… https://t.co/xdpTSQmduG pic.twitter.com/Cywp6MszS2

— Newsypeople (@newsypeople) September 21, 2019