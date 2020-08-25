SKANDAL U TERETANI, CURU IZBACILI ZBOG ‘IZAZOVNIH’ TAJICA: Tek je kasnije uočila pravi problem, vidite li ga vi?

View this post on Instagram

Okay guys! Last ditch attempt at raising money for @labourbehindthelabel while my fundraising page is still open. Here are all the photos I took of my outfits during the six items challenge that I haven’t already posted. For anyone who doesn’t know- I wore six items for six weeks because I believe with all my heart that big business (and you & I) should not profit from the blood, sweat & tears of people forced to work in the garment industry in the third world because they have no other options. So yeah. If you also don’t like the idea that we benefit from people in torturous and inescapable circumstances then donate so we can change the world. Link in bio