Pravilnik o upotrebi kolačića
Portal Net.hr unaprijedio je politiku privatnosti i korištenja takozvanih cookiesa, u skladu s novom europskom regulativom. Cookiese koristimo kako bismo mogli pružati našu online uslugu, analizirati korištenje sadržaja, nuditi oglašivačka rješenja, kao i za ostale funkcionalnosti koje ne bismo mogli pružati bez cookiesa. Daljnjim korištenjem ovog portala pristajete na korištenje cookiesa. Ovdje možete saznati više o zaštiti privatnosti i postavkama cookiesa
Shvaćam
Freemail Prijavi se

Vijesti

Crna kronika Hrvatska Kultura Novac Svijet Znanost

Sport

Hokej Klub boraca Košarka Na rubu sporta Nogomet OI 2016 Ostali sportovi Rukomet Skijanje Tenis Rezultati.com

Webcafe

Astronet Cura dana Dečko dana Dnevni horoskop Fora dana Forwarduše Komnetar Overkloking Planet X Svaštara Vic dana

Hot

#lijepenase Film Glazba Sexy TV Zvijezde

Magazin

Brak&veze Dom&vrt HotSpots Kuhinja Kvizovi Lijepi naši Ljepota Ljubimci Moda Muffini Putovanja Roditeljstvo Zdravlje Zdravlje i ljepota Životne ispovijesti

Tehnoklik

Gadgeti Mobile Technobiz Vijesti Web & social

Auto

Automoto automoto-sport Bicikli Funmobil Nova vozila Techmobil Vijesti
Sanjarica
Recepti
Webshop
Moda

IMA DOBAR UKUS?

CURA ‘TROLA’ SVOG DEČKA NA INSTAGRAMU: Od 238 kombinacija koje je odjenula, njemu se svidjela samo ova

Foto: Instagram Autor: Magazin.hr 19:57 07.11.2019

‘Trebam li sad odmah izbrisati profil?’, našalila se influencerica nakon što joj je dečko pohvalio jedan outfit

Olivia Jackson postala je zvijezda Instagrama zbog svoje originalne ideje da na toj društvenoj mreži “trola” svojega dečka pozirajući u modnim kombinacijama koje on mrzi na njoj vidjeti. Njezin profil pod nazivom “clothesmyboyfriendhates” prati više od 60.000 ljudi.

“Ako preokrene očima, znam da će biti dobro”, stoji u opisu profila, na kojemu se dosad našlo 238 kombinacija. Međutim, onda joj je dečko upropastio sav trud jer mu se, naime, jedna njezina kombinacija zapravo svidjela.

U opise stavlja dečkove reakcije

“Trebam li sad odmah izbrisati profil?”, našalila se influencerica nakon što joj je dečko pohvalio jedan outfit. Riječ je o prugastom sakou kombiniranom s bijelom bluzom te crvenim širokim hlačama i bijelim mokasinkama. “Jesam li upotpunila svoj život? Jesam li ga promijenila?” našalila se Olivia.

Inače, ona svaku fotografiju poprati prikladnim opisom kojim uglavnom opiše dečkovu reakciju na neki njezin outfit. “Kad sam isprobavala ove kožnate hlače u trgovini, dečko je rekao: ‘Ne razumijem'”, napisala je uz fotografiju svojega, kako kaže, trenutno omiljenog poslovnog outfita.

Uvijek ima originalan prigovor

Kada odjene traperice na tregere ili neke slične “overall” kombinacije, dečko joj se buni da izgleda “kao dijete”. Jedne njezine široke hlače na pruge prozvao je “hlačama za klaunove”.

“Jako je plava ta haljina, zar ne?” upitao je dečko Oliviju kada se pojavila u popularnoj Zarinoj haljini na točkice, a posebno ne shvaća kad na takve kombinacije nosi ruževe za usne žarkih boja. “Podsjećaju me na baku”, rekao joj je.

Foto: Instagram Autor: Magazin.hr 19:57 07.11.2019

Najčitanije

Najnovije

RTL play

Imaš komentar?

Još iz rubrike

Pročitajte i ovo

Povratak na Net.hr