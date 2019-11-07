CURA ‘TROLA’ SVOG DEČKA NA INSTAGRAMU: Od 238 kombinacija koje je odjenula, njemu se svidjela samo ova

‘Trebam li sad odmah izbrisati profil?’, našalila se influencerica nakon što joj je dečko pohvalio jedan outfit
Olivia Jackson postala je zvijezda Instagrama zbog svoje originalne ideje da na toj društvenoj mreži “trola” svojega dečka pozirajući u modnim kombinacijama koje on mrzi na njoj vidjeti. Njezin profil pod nazivom “clothesmyboyfriendhates” prati više od 60.000 ljudi.
New York in London with ‘clown trousers’ 🤣 I look so happy here in the sun but really I am happier now the weather has got colder – I love coats and boots and roll neck jumpers (he obvs hates those 🐢😜) #clothesmyboyfriendhates _________________________________ #levis #manrepeller #london #outfitinspo #styleinsporation #autumn
“Ako preokrene očima, znam da će biti dobro”, stoji u opisu profila, na kojemu se dosad našlo 238 kombinacija. Međutim, onda joj je dečko upropastio sav trud jer mu se, naime, jedna njezina kombinacija zapravo svidjela.
Here’s what Saturday night’s outfit looked like without the hated jacket! This dress was definitely MUCH tighter than it was last year so I’m off to spinning now 😂 #clothesmyboyfriendhates _________________________________ #boots #dressstyle #fashionblogger #topshopit #denim
U opise stavlja dečkove reakcije
“Trebam li sad odmah izbrisati profil?”, našalila se influencerica nakon što joj je dečko pohvalio jedan outfit. Riječ je o prugastom sakou kombiniranom s bijelom bluzom te crvenim širokim hlačama i bijelim mokasinkama. “Jesam li upotpunila svoj život? Jesam li ga promijenila?” našalila se Olivia.
Today I wore a JAZZY work outfit HE LIKED and I’m beside myself – have I completed life? Have I changed him? Should I just shut this account down now?! #clothesmyboyfriendhates _________________________________ #fashion #london #stripes #ootd #officestyle #workwear #workwearstyle
Inače, ona svaku fotografiju poprati prikladnim opisom kojim uglavnom opiše dečkovu reakciju na neki njezin outfit. “Kad sam isprobavala ove kožnate hlače u trgovini, dečko je rekao: ‘Ne razumijem'”, napisala je uz fotografiju svojega, kako kaže, trenutno omiljenog poslovnog outfita.
Think this is my current fave work outfit 🙌 leather trousers still feeling smart enough but comfy and fashionable too. I bought these while I was shopping with my boyfriend and you can imagine his face 😂 when I put them on he said ‘I don’t understand them’ 🤦♀️ #clothesmyboyfriendhates _________________________________ [trousers @mango current, jumper @marksandspencer coat Zara last year and trainers Adidas] _________________________________ #ootd #manrepeller #fashionblogger #outfitinspo #styleinspo #leathertrousers
Uvijek ima originalan prigovor
Kada odjene traperice na tregere ili neke slične “overall” kombinacije, dečko joj se buni da izgleda “kao dijete”. Jedne njezine široke hlače na pruge prozvao je “hlačama za klaunove”.
Dungarees and camo every weekend – both things he hates. Loving that the sun came out today though 🙌 #clothesmyboyfriendhates (lipstick is @no7uk ‘gay geranium’ and is one of my faves – matte but not drying. Would totally recommend) _________________________________ #ootd #sunday #weekendstyle #outfitinspo #manrepeller #dungarees #fblogger #style #styleblogger
“Jako je plava ta haljina, zar ne?” upitao je dečko Oliviju kada se pojavila u popularnoj Zarinoj haljini na točkice, a posebno ne shvaća kad na takve kombinacije nosi ruževe za usne žarkih boja. “Podsjećaju me na baku”, rekao joj je.
Probably my second favourite Zara floaty polka dot dress this year 😜 I think this dress will see me right through autumn with some hidden leggings underneath! His comment about this one when I wore it for my first day in a new job: ‘it’s very blue, isn’t it?!’ 🤦♀️ #clothesmyboyfriendhates _________________________________ #manrepeller #outfitinspo #styleinspo #polkadotdress
