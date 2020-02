MARS NALIKUJE ZEMLJI VIŠE NEGO ŠTO SE MISLILO: Ovaj planet je živ! NASA dokazala ono što je cijelo vrijeme bio samo mit

Mars is alive, and I’m getting more of the big picture every day:

✅ marsquakes!

✅ whirlwinds!

✅ mysterious magnetic pulses!

Lots of new science, as my team releases findings from my experiments here on #Mars. Read all about it: https://t.co/bQ6uhIPusV

