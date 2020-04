LJUDIMA JE DOSTA ČITANJA O KORONAVIRUSU: Trend pozitivnih vijesti, kojim se vodi i Net.hr, odjeknuo je u cijelom svijetu!

View this post on Instagram

This very good boy wouldn’t leave his side.⁣ ⁣ Click the link in my bio to learn more about their journey, but here’s a little preview: ⁣ ⁣ “At every roadblock, the policeman and other security forces on duty would ask where I was going and when I told them that I was headed to Kota Marudu, they could not believe it but eventually I convinced them that I was not joking,” Mangundok said.