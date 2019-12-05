PAS KIKO IMA RAK, A NJEGOV BRAT TO OSJEĆA: Kad vidite što mu radi, znat ćete da to ne može biti slučajnost…

Siroti dlakavac ostao je bez prednje noge, a njegov mu brat pomaže u svemu
Kiko i Watson preslatka su pseća braća iz SAD-a, a postali su poznati zahvaljujući dirljivim objavama svoje vlasnice na društvenim mrežama.
Smeđi Kiko boluje od raka, a bijeli Watson to osjeća i tješi brata kada god mu se ukaže prilika. Grli ga, liže, spava priljubljen uz njega, stalno ga ima na oku…
The way he apologizes is so sweet. Can't stay mad at that big fluff for to long. – As you may know kiko have been having some health issues and this morning he wasn't eating his food. So little naughty Watson took advantage of that. He apologized to his brother so it's all good now 😂
Amputirana mu je prednja noga
Kiko je bio na operaciji kojom su mu morali amputirati prednju nogu zbog zloćudne bolesti. Watson osjeća da je njegov brat bolestan i želi mu uljepšati život. Njihova je veza toliko snažna da vlasnica strahuje kako će Watson reagirati kada dođe Kikovo vrijeme.
Nedavno se njihova pseća obitelj povećala za još jednog člana – došla im je crna kujica koja je spašena s ulice. Obojica su je odmah prigrlili kao da žive zajedno godinama.
It was meant to be… To think our sweet Summer girl was living in the streets unloved to now being cuddled and loved by Wats and Kiko. She is fitting in so well. Even though she is high energy, while being at home she is a big couch-potato. She naps a lot and loves to cuddle, even more than the boys. I think we keep hitting the jackpot with our doggies or I might have the special touch with them. Ether one I'm so happy to have Summer with us. She is truly a love bug. Her past is well part of the past and her future is bright and full of love and snuggles 💛
Hello Summer, Hola Summer! That sweet girl next to the boys is Summer our newest member of the pack. She flew from South Korea to Washington State now her forever home. Will be posting a lot about her story this next few weeks. She is getting along with the boys and had their first photo taken today. Not my best photo but that's all she allowed me to take at the moment. She is a German Shorthair Pointer (GSP) so i expect her to be a handful.
We love our pets, they are family and we care about them. So I had the opportunity to ask a Purina nutritionist anything while working with @beyondpetfood #ad Dr. Kurt answers to my questions, How important is variety in your dog’s diet? Just like humans, every dog has different taste preferences. You want to take their preferences into account and provide a variety of textures and flavors. Are grain free foods actually better? Unless your dog has a grain allergy, grains are not harmful. The myth that grains cause allergies isn’t supported by veterinary medicine and in fact grains are a good source of sub nutrients are beneficial for most dogs.
