DIRLJIVO

PAS KIKO IMA RAK, A NJEGOV BRAT TO OSJEĆA: Kad vidite što mu radi, znat ćete da to ne može biti slučajnost…

Foto: Instagram Autor: Magazin.hr 07:15 05.12.2019

Siroti dlakavac ostao je bez prednje noge, a njegov mu brat pomaže u svemu

Kiko i Watson preslatka su pseća braća iz SAD-a, a postali su poznati zahvaljujući dirljivim objavama svoje vlasnice na društvenim mrežama.

Smeđi Kiko boluje od raka, a bijeli Watson to osjeća i tješi brata kada god mu se ukaže prilika. Grli ga, liže, spava priljubljen uz njega, stalno ga ima na oku…

SLIJEPI PAS IMA SVOG PSA VODIČA: Postali su najbolji prijatelji, a snimka njihova odlaska u šetnju će vam stisnuti grlo

Amputirana mu je prednja noga

Kiko je bio na operaciji kojom su mu morali amputirati prednju nogu zbog zloćudne bolesti. Watson osjeća da je njegov brat bolestan i želi mu uljepšati život. Njihova je veza toliko snažna da vlasnica strahuje kako će Watson reagirati kada dođe Kikovo vrijeme.

Nedavno se njihova pseća obitelj povećala za još jednog člana – došla im je crna kujica koja je spašena s ulice. Obojica su je odmah prigrlili kao da žive zajedno godinama.

