ONA ZA KUĆNOG LJUBIMCA IMA SVINJU. SADA JE VEĆ NARASLA I TEŽI – 80 KILOGRAMA! ‘Obožava se maziti i hrani se zdravije od nas’

Sunday snuggles as a pig mamma 😍🤩. To many yes, this looks weird 😅😂 but I absolutely love my ‘bubba chunk’, he’s super friendly, cuddly, and loves a Sunday snooze 💤. Pigs are wonderful and beautiful creatures 🐷. They’re super intelligent and are extremely responsive towards humans and other animals. He’s just amazing, full of personality ❤️. . When I was younger I used to live on a pig farm and fell in LOVE with them 🐽. I always said to myself, when I buy my first house I’m going to get one to which I did 😄. He sleeps inside in his large in/outdoor kennel and comes inside during the day and sleeps on his rug. We bath him twice a week (although he’s super clean), and we feed him pig pellets and lots of fresh veg and fruit 🍎🍌🍓🥒🥕. . I know it may be a little odd for a ‘beauty influencer’ to have a pig as a pet but I mean…. just look at him 😂 he’s super adorable and loving 🥰. . Pig Mamma ✌🏻. . . . #pigmamma #pigs #pigsofinstagram #petsofinstagram #sunday #sundayvibes #sundaysnooze