‘KAO PAS I MAČKA’ ZA NJIH IMA DRUGAČIJE ZNAČENJE: Ovaj mješanac odgojio je više od 60 mačića. Njihove snimke su hit

View this post on Instagram

Raylan’s a very active dog, so naturally he likes to join in on our online work-outs. He thinks it’s fun and games; I think it’s the only way to make up for so many isolation snacks and quarantinis 🍸🍟 🍪🍺 . . . @coachkoe #dogsofinstagram #muttlovers #bestboy #socialdistancing #stayhome #stayhealthy #rescuedog #adoptdontshop #athomeworkout