ZBOG JEDNOG SE DETALJA NA TIJELU SRAMILA SEKSATI: ‘Radije sam se brinula nego imala orgazam. Što mi je, dovraga, bilo?!’

Just a low key, winter, school pick up look I think I’m going to work with next term. @tibbsandbones • • • [visual description: photo of me in a change room. The change room walls are absolutely covered in fake flowers. I’m taking a mirror selfie of me in an awesome outfit. It’s a leotard with extremely large padded statement shoulders. The boobs and underwear part are covered in silver material and jewels, but the stomach and chest are black, see through, mesh. From the shoulders and hips is very, very long fringing that goes to the floor. The look is Astro cosmic, pop star, raver goddess. You know, totally appropriate for everyday parent life.]