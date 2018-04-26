Freemail Prijavi se

GOVORE DA JE DEBELA

U VIDEU POKAZALA KAKO SE ‘SREĐUJE’ TIPIČNA INSTAGRAMSKA CURA: Bujnoj dizajnerici prekipjelo: ‘Vrijeme je za istinu!’

Foto: Instagram Autor: Magazin.hr 10:51 26.04.2018

Nakon što su je internetski trolovi pokušali posramiti govoreći da je debela, ona im zadala nepromašiv udarac

Australka Karina Irby (28) nikad se nije sramila svoga tijela i bez problema pozira u oskudnim bikinijima pokazujući celulit na stražnjici i bedrima. Prekipjelo joj je, kaže, što je prozivaju da je debela, a nemaju pojma što se događa iza scena svih fotki na Instagramu. Zato je ova dizajnerica bikinija snimila video u kojem pokazuje kako se to sređuje klasična instagramska djevojka u Photoshopu prije nego što fotografiju pusti van.

Potezi koje je napravila u Photoshopu

Za primjer je uzela svoju neuređenu fotku s plaže i dočarala kako bi ona mogla izgledati kad bi se na nju primijenili određeni alati iz Photoshopa. Nakon što si je “popeglala” kožu, zaoblila stražnjicu, povećala grudi i stanjila struk, izgledala je kao milijun dolara. Čak si je i lice produljila te konturirala jagodične kosti kako bi stvorila efekt sjajnog tena.

SECRETS OUT🤭 Introducing to you the classic “Insta Girl Edit”, where the skin gets smoother, the ass gets better, the boobs get bigger, the waist gets smaller and online confidence goes through the roof. But what happens offline? When did we lose our little girl confidence? When we were young we didn’t care how we look, and we surely didn’t compare ourselves to the girl next to us. Whether it be Social Media, magazines, movies or Hollywood… something changes and we start endlessly comparing ourselves to others and strive to potentially be something we aren’t. I’ve been there. And I’m confident a lot of us reading this have, or are still painting a different picture of themselves. The sooner we decide to accept ourselves for who we are and care less about other people’s criticism, the happier we are going to be. I know from first hand experience I am! 🦄

A post shared by KARINA🦄IRBY (@karinairby) on

“Tajne su otkrivene!”, poručila je Irby svojim obožavateljima, kojih ima više od 840.000. “Prije nismo marili za to kako izgledamo i nipošto se nismo uspoređivali s drugim curama. Bilo da je zbog magazina, filmova ili Hollywooda, nešto se promijenilo tako da smo postali opsjednuti uspoređivanjem s drugima i hinjenjem da smo nešto što nismo”, dodala je.

“Što prije odlučimo prihvatiti sebe i ne brinuti se za sve što drugi kažu i misle, bit ćemo sretniji. Iz prve ruke znam da ja jesam”, priznaje dizajnerica.

ISTINA O INSTAGRAMSKIM GUZAMA: Godinu dana očajnički pokušavala svoju povećati pa shvatila u čemu je fora

Govore joj da je debela

Na ovaj se potez Irby odlučila svega nekoliko dana nakon što se posvađala s internetskim trolovima koji su je pokušali posramiti govoreći joj da je debela.

“Svi koji mislite kako se djevojke ubijaju od trčanja i vježbanja i da sve idu pod nož te da zato izgledaju tako dobro, razmislite ponovno. Ljudsko se tijelo prirodno mijenja”, izjavila je za Daily Mail.

A different kind of transformation😷 For me this is the difference of being stressed, eating too much sugar, not getting any sunshine and salt water on my skin. #Eczema is something I’ve been struggling with my entire life and every day I’m learning how to accept myself for the way I’am. Eczema is such a common skin condition, 1 out of 3 people suffer from it daily. You just may never hear about it because us eczema suffers are pretty good at covering up and hiding it to prevent people staring, bullying and asking questions like – “Ew, is that contagious?”. It’s for this reason I’m taking a stand and helping raise awareness with @eczemaau in the next coming months. This is a topic that is so close to my heart and raising awareness is something I’ve wanted to do ever since I was a little girl getting bullied back in high school. If I can help at least one person feel less alone in their struggle and educated one bully that eczema is a normal thing then I’ll be happy. Less gossip more acceptance🦄💖

A post shared by KARINA🦄IRBY (@karinairby) on

“Znam da se moje promijenilo s godinama i kad pogledam stare fotke, poludim. Trolovi će komentirati kako izgledam debelo, ali ja sam zapravo sretna i zdrava dama”, tvrdi Irby.

“Na lijevoj sam fotografiji bila prilično nezdrava. Nisam se dobro hranila niti sam se brinula o vlastitu tijelu. Da, udebljala sam se, dobila sam i mišiće, ali treniram četiri puta tjedno i jedem za svoje tijelo, osjećam se super! Ludo je kad pogledate što hrana i utezi mogu napraviti vašem tijelu”, zaključila je bujna dizajnerica bikinija.

