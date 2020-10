SKINULA 65 KG U MANJE OD GODINU DANA: ‘Dečko mi je uputio ružan komentar koji je bio alarm da se pokrenem’

View this post on Instagram

7 stone down 💪 GOD I WAS HUGE! So happy that I changed my unhealthy lifestyle Still not 100% happy just yet but I suppose who is happy with the way they look? So many people ask how i lost my weight in 10 short months i started my journey with @cat.luy_pt and all i did and do is track my calories and work out twice a week it really is that easy so dont wait for monday!!! . . . . #7stonedown #weightlossjourney #weighttraining #weightlosstransformation #fattothin #fattofit #diet #loosingweight #fitness #beforeandafterweightloss #sidebyside #facetofacefriday #size10 #personaltrainer #weightlossmotivation #weightlossinspiration #iusedtobefat