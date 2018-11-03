POVEĆALA GRUDI, A OŠTRO OSUDILA DANAŠNJE ŽENE: ‘Evo zašto se očekuje da budete je*ozovne s velikom guzicom’

‘Društvo nastavlja secirati žene na usne, cice i guzice radi profita i moći’
Kontroverzna veganska blogerica Freelee the Banana Girl (38) zagovara povratak prirodi i s gnušanjem odbija sve blagodati suvremenog života, uključujući i odjeću. Premda je svojevremeno stavila implantate u grudi, danas se obrušila na novi trend “velikih guzica i usana” na “modernim ženama”.
Dane provodi gola
Freelee, čije je pravo ime Leanne Ratcliffe, prošle je godine napustila civilizaciju i otišla živjeti u ekvadorsku džunglu, odakle piše blogove o prirodnom životnom stilu slobodnom od tehnologije i materijalizma.
NEW ACCOUNT: @freelee_official When I was 17 I developed an eating disorder; anorexia. I would often eat less than 500 calories in a day, and sometimes, nothing at all. When I was 19 I became addicted to cocaine and ecstasy. My nails were brittle and my hair was falling out. My skin was covered in acne bumps. By the time I was 21 I had swapped anorexia for bulimia and was binge-eating till I was in agony, purging daily. I developed serious digestive issues and suicidal depression. I felt helpless after seeing every specialist in the book. One day I went to my usual yoga class and there was a new teacher. She was so incredibly vibrant and energetic. I felt drawn to speak to her. She told me she was vegan, and loved fruit. Little does she know that she helped save my life that day. Never give up. #gofreeyourself ps- uploading a video on why I don’t wear bras anymore, link in bio
YouTuberica, koja sada dane uglavnom provodi gola, komentirala je kako moderno društvo djeluje destruktivno na žene te objasnila zašto je požalila zbog vlastite operacije grudi kada je imala 21 godinu.
“Počinjemo se pretvarati u plastične stvari iz svemira. Poruka je jasna: biti je*ozovan je postalo važnije nego biti dobar čovjek”, izjavila je u YouTube videu. “Te predimenzionirane usne i kolosalne guzice, i ne mislim pritom na one prirodne, već umjetno napumpane. Žene počinju nalikovati na konje, a ne na ljude”, rekla je.
I hear it a lot "You are so lucky to be living the life of your dreams! I wish I could do that…" The truth is you really can. It's not about luck; it's about the daily choices we make. At one point in my life, I really struggled, and was living below the poverty line. I was in debt and unsure of my future. A generous friend bought me a car for $700, where I sometimes slept. I would live in a tent on another friends property to save money. I began housesitting because I couldn't pay the rent. I used the library's free internet because I didn't have my own. I chose not to have kids which cost around 250k to raise. I gave up alcohol 12 years ago. I worked hard to create an income online. I now save thousands by not buying makeup, shavers, beauty treatments, jewellery, heels, and unnecessary fashion. My vegan diet is far cheaper than my old sad diet, it also keeps me healthy and away from expensive pharmaceuticals. We all make decisions in life based on our priorities, and as a result, create our reality 🤝 Are your daily decisions bringing you closer to freedom, or further away? #gofreeyourself
Za sve je kriva Jennerica
“Nemojte me pogrešno shvatiti. Ja volim konje, ali to s*anje postaje čudno. Jedva da se danas mogu vidjeti prirodne usne na društvenim mrežama. Iako magazin Vogue ističe kako je započela era velikih stražnjica, Freelee smatra da je zapravo riječ o eri “virusa ljepote”.
NEW ACCOUNT @freelee_official 11 years ago I renamed myself Freelee during a waterfast because freedom is what I hold most sacred in life. Since then I've been shedding the layers that hold me back. I freed myself from the 9-5 slave drive and moved to the jungle. I spend most of my day nude; free of restrictive clothing. I feast mostly on organic fruits and vegetables picked from the land. I shower in monsoonal rains and drink from pristine creeks. I quit an unhealthy relationship and found peace. I haven't shaved my bodyhair, dyed my hair, or worn makeup in over 6 months… I'm feeling freer than ever in life. This is not random good luck! You too CAN create this freedom, and I'm here to inspire you.🤝 #gofreeyourself (ps- I do not recommend water fasts).
Kaže kako se mlade djevojke ohrabruje da se okrenu leđima prema ogledalu i okidaju “belfieje”, odnosno selfieje stražnjica. Dodaje da tinejdžerice od 16 godina izobličuju svoja tijela samo kako bi se uklopile u “nerealne” i “nedostižne” standarde onoga što se smatra seksepilnim.
Navela je Kylie Jenner kao savršen primjer ekstremnog makeovera jer je i ona, naime, stavila filere u usne sa samo 16 godina. Blogerica je objasnila da se današnje tinejdžerice ocjenjuju na principu toga koliko su “je*ozovne”, umjesto da ih se uči da budu dobre osobe i da postignu nešto u životu.
If your strength and passion intimidates others, realise that's a weakness of theirs, not yours. Never apologise for being a strong driven woman who will stand up and be heard 👊😤#gofreeyourself #beyou#offgrid #femaleempowerment #feminism #girlpower #vegan #rawvegan #organic #realwomensweat
Cilj je zarada
Sve je to simptom “vrlo bolesnog društva”, kaže Freelee. “Odvratna su očekivanja koja su stavljena na mlade žene. Moramo vratiti ljudskost i normalizirati ljudsko stanje jer se pretvaramo u plastična bića iz svemira.”
Having more chest fat doesn't make you more womanly, just as having less chest fat doesn't "unwoman" you. You are a COMPLETE woman without even trying. 🤝You were born that way. 🤷♀️ If only I could have grasped that and fully accepted myself as a young woman. I got breast implants when I was 21 because I didn't *feel* like a "real" woman, I didn't feel feminine. I felt incomplete. Why? I Today I talk about it in my video (link in bio). Please watch while video before commenting. I trust it helps some of you 💪 btw, this is a giant breadfruit off the property 🤙 #vegan #gofreeyourself #rawtill4 #rawvegan #implantremoval #implants
Dodala je da su ženska tijela secirana na dijelove tijela i fokus je na tome koliko ti dijelovi mogu doprinijeti modnoj industriji. Rekla je i da se potražnja za estetskom kirurgijom za 500 posto povećala od vremena kada je njoj bilo 17, a 90 posto tih zahvata izvodi se na ženama.
Some of you will hate me for being me, and that’s ok, at least you actually hate the REAL me. I refuse to manipulate you into “loving” a pretend me. In a world filled with fakery, at least our connection is authentic. ✌🏼#givemerealhatenotfakelove Btw: I uploaded a new video ranting about this, link in bio #vegan#girlpower#freeleethebananagirl#feminism#femaleempowerment#bodyhairdontcare#nomakep#myrealselfie#gofreeyourself www.thebananagirl.com
“Društvo nastavlja secirati žene na usne, cice i guzice radi profita i moći”, kazala je naturistica bez dlake na jeziku. Prema njoj, mediji pomažu društvu, a muškarci misle da je to normalno, što je dovelo do fetišizacije lažnih dijelova tijela.
Zašto ne izvadi silikone?
“Mnogi od nas rade poslove koje mrze samo da bi si mogli priuštiti stvari koje ih zatupljuju, i to da bi impresionirali ljude koji ih zapravo uopće ne poštuju”, rekla je Freelee i istaknula kako se smatra kompetentnom o tome govoriti jer je i sama povećala grudi zbog pritiska, a zbog čega sada žali.
Living Off-grid in the jungle is amazing 🙌 Solar power energy, satellite internet (yes off grid), pristine creek water for drinking, outdoor shower, composting toilet, recycling most food waste and mainly homegrown organic food. 💪 I show you more in today's morning routine 2018. Link in bio 👋 Being heavily reliant on the fragile grid system is very risky in 2018 and prepping for the future is vital 🤝#gofreeyourself #vegan #morningroutine #girlpower #proqualityoflife #femaleempowerment #offgrid #outdoorshower #solarpowered #organicfood #fruit #tentlife #jungle #yoga www.thebananagirl.com
“Moj razlog nije bio da se osjećam seksi ili se uklopim u taj seksi ideal, nego da se osjećam normalno”, priznala je. “Kulturalno mi je bilo nametnuto da mislim kako moje mlado tijelo i moje grudi nisu dovoljno ženstveni te da se moram izobličiti kako bih se uklopila u taj ideal.”
Left side is seen as ugly, unclean, and non-feminine to the majority, while the right side is considered non-threatening, sexy, and desirable. 🤷♀️ Well I've had enough of being manipulated and suppressed by that expensive gender marketing bullshit, I choose ME. “Today, women in the United States spend roughly $1 billion dollars on razors per year — and it's estimated that women spend up to $23,000 on hair removal over the course of their lifetimes. Razor companies used fear, shame, loneliness, and sex appeal to create a massive women's shaving industry from scratch. And however frustrating that is for the modern buyer, women's razors are a fascinating case of effective emotional advertising.” If an industry or some individual tells you to shave then just tell them with a smile to kindly fuck off 🖕🙂🖕 Im considering starting a forum to help grow this movement, where we can discuss everything authentic and support each other on this journey, would you be interested in that? #gofreeyourself #ichooseme #myrealselfie #bodyhairdontcare #vegan #rawtill4 #femaleempowerment #feminism#barefacedrevolution
Zbog toga se danas Freelee posvetila osvješćivanju mladih djevojaka da ne čine istu pogrešku kao ona. Na pitanje zašto onda ne izvadi implantate iz grudi, odgovorila je kako ne želi prolaziti kroz još jednu mučnu operaciju.
On the left I was eating a #paleodiet, low carbs with excess protein and fat causing a bunch of terrible health problems. At an age where I should have been my happiest and healthiest i was constantly depressed, lethargic (relied on caffeine and 💊 for energy), had CFS and irritable bowel syndrome (which I saw at least 3 expensive 'specialists' for), brittle nails, constant thrush, cystic acne and low thyroid function to name a few. On the right on #rawtill4 & #rawvegan LIFESTYLE honestly feeling better than ever. 40lbs of excess weight lost in total and (most importantly) kept off for years, healed digestive system, skin, hormones, no longer depressed and fitter at 37 years old than I was at 20! 💪But there is a lot of I,me,my in this post. Easily the most powerful and satisfying change has been the fact that I no longer take the life of innocent beings for my meals. I no longer eat my friends or byproducts that cause them pain and suffering. Please never forget the voiceless victims of your meals 🙏🐷🐣🐮🐠 www.thebananagirl.com #freeleethebananagirl #atkins#kaylaitsines#sarahsday#shredit#vegan#fitfam#transformation#801010#health#paleolife#bbgcommunity#bbggirls#noshortcuts#fitspo#fitlife#rawfood#fruit#vegansofig
