NEMA ŽIVACA ZA TO

POTROŠIO 62.000 KN DA BI POSTAO ŽENA PA SE PREDOMISLIO: ‘Jeftinije je biti muškarac! One nisu normalne, evo kako mi je bilo’

Foto: Instagram Autor: Magazin.hr 18:00 12.05.2018

Sve je počelo kad se igrao uloga u seksu, svidjelo mu se pa se nastavio oblačiti u ženu

Muški model koji je potrošio 62.000 kuna na lasersko uklanjanje dlačica i na estrogenske tablete kako bi postao žena, sad se predomislio te želi ponovno živjeti kao muškarac – jer je, kako kaže, biti žena u današnjem društvu skupo, a konkurencija je prevelika.

Making slow progress🐢 on a lot of tasks🐇. I have a very curious🎈 and creative✨ aura which is exhausting💤 sometimes though I will perservere and finish all that is needed⚡. Of course work is going well but you know I can't talk about it⚕. Website is up and will keep making improvements🔆. I uploaded a bunch of demos to SoundCloud▶️🔂. And I added some overdue content to the YouTube channel🎦. I am trying to keep up with all the engagement on the Instagram feeds✔️. Please keep in touch🔜. You guys are amazing📣. I believe in your support and hope you believe in me too🎤. Much love❤️❤️❤️, now I get back to practice📴… _ _ 📸 Photography by Heather @little_feather_photos _ _ #bosses #hiphopculture #hiphoptv #rappers #trapmusic #albumart #traptv #instamusic #hollywoodstar #musicians #committed #hitmusic #creativepreneur #nobrand #hollywoodmen #talent_alert #modelmen #scorpios #ableton #musicproducer #impressive #fanbase #soundcloud

A post shared by Alex Veach Official (@alexveach) on

Alexander Veach (30) iz Los Angelesa odlučio se vratiti u oblik u kojem je rođen nakon što je tri godine živio kao žena s imenom Aria. Poznat kao “dvorodna lutka”, model se jedno vrijeme deklarirao kao nebinaran, kad je pokušavao u isto vrijeme biti i žena i muškarac. Danas, ipak, tvrdi da je sretniji kao muškarac jer biti transrodna osoba nije nimalo lako, već je, naprotiv, “izolirajuće i stresno”.

Ipak je hetero

U njemu se nešto prelomilo kad je prošle godine u holivudskom underground kazalištu glumio transrodni lik koji od žene postaje muškarac. Tada je shvatio kako više ne može živjeti kao Aria i započeo je tranziciju u svoj izvorni oblik.

Sada je, kaže, sretniji no ikad, ali mu poteškoće stvaraju povećane grudi, kojih se kani riješiti tjelovježbom. “Ja ne živim u kutiji i ne dopuštam da mi rodne norme nalažu što da radim ili mi ne daju da pronađem svoje mjesto pod suncem. Ljudi misle da sam lažan i nedosljedan, ali ja sam zaista vjerovao kako sam žena u muškom tijelu. Otkad sam se vratio natrag, svi komentiraju moje velike grudi, ali luđački izvodim sklekove ne bih li ih se riješio”, ispričao je Alex, po zanimanju bioinženjer, za Daily Mail.

PRVA TRANSRODNA ŽENA KOJA BEZ OPERACIJE SPOLA DOJI DIJETE: Je li ovo dokaz da to mogu i muškarci?

Priznao je kako se nada da će pronaći partnericu koja će razumjeti i prihvatiti njegovu prošlost. “Ako je ona prava, neće je biti briga. I dalje imam neke ženstvene crte, nemam dlačice po tijelu, ali testosteron će se pobrinuti da one ponovno narastu. Fokusiran sam na potpunu promjenu u muškarca, ali tri su mi godine trebale da postanem žena, stoga bi bilo nerealno očekivati da ću sada uspjeti za šest mjeseci”, rekao je.

Kako je sve  počelo?

Alex je postao opsjednut mišlju da postane žena 2014. godine, nakon što se igrao uloga u sklopu seksualnih igrica. Tada je odlučio danju ići na posao kao muškarac, a noću biti žena. Najprije je postao androgin, a tek onda žena u pravom smislu riječi.

Prošle je godine bioinženjer i model počeo kombinirati terapiju s muškim i ženskim hormonima jer ga je privlačila ideja o životu u oboma rodovima. Kad je odlučio iznova biti samo Alexander, dobio je dvije injekcije testosterona i htio još, ali ga je endokrinolog upozorio da ne smije nastaviti s time.

My heel, your face, the perfect couple.. 🔱 TRANSCENDENT COUTURE Fashion and Jewelry designs by @tatianashabelnik published in @sheebamagazine 📖 _ _ Fashion Designer: @tatianashabelnik Jewelry Designer: @tatianashabelnik Creative Director: @maksim_leonov_lifestyle  Photographer: @maxariaphotography Makeup Artist: @maksmodance Hair Stylist: @maksmodance Model: @ariaveach #published #fashioneditorial #fashiondesigner #jewelrydesigner #girlboss #mua #hairstylist #fashionmagazine #malemodel #fashionphotoshoot #highfashion #glamour #art #modafashion #мода #модели #bossbabe #ariaveach #vogue #voguerussia #magazine #qatarmodel #marilynmonroe #dohamodel #luxury #luxuryfashion #prettyfashion #lady #fashionblogger #fashionaddict

A post shared by Alex Veach Official (@alexveach) on

Alexa sve te tjelesne transformacije nimalo ne zabrinjavaju – on to naziva umjetnošću. Na svoje ženske dane nema lijepe uspomene: “Žene imaju vrlo velike troškove, a to je za mene preskupo, prenaporno i jednostavno nemam vremena stalno se s nekim natjecati. Ljudi su okrutni, stoga treba imati muda. Transrodnim je osobama još teže. Meni je puno pomogla glazba da se nosim s emocionalnim stresom.

Alex je inače dijelom The Plastics of Hollywood, prve stvarne Barbie kuće. Show prati živote članova, njihove naredne operacije, želje, snove i aspiracije. Stao je tako uz bok menadžerici Marceli Iglesias, Rodrigu Alvesu, poznatom kao ljudski Ken, Justinu Jedlici, Pixie Fox, Vinny Ohh, Jennifer Pamploni i mnogim drugima.

