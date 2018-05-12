POTROŠIO 62.000 KN DA BI POSTAO ŽENA PA SE PREDOMISLIO: ‘Jeftinije je biti muškarac! One nisu normalne, evo kako mi je bilo’

Making slow progress🐢 on a lot of tasks🐇. I have a very curious🎈 and creative✨ aura which is exhausting💤 sometimes though I will perservere and finish all that is needed⚡. Of course work is going well but you know I can't talk about it⚕. Website is up and will keep making improvements🔆. I uploaded a bunch of demos to SoundCloud▶️🔂. And I added some overdue content to the YouTube channel🎦. I am trying to keep up with all the engagement on the Instagram feeds✔️. Please keep in touch🔜. You guys are amazing📣. I believe in your support and hope you believe in me too🎤. Much love❤️❤️❤️, now I get back to practice📴… _ _ 📸 Photography by Heather @little_feather_photos _ _ #bosses #hiphopculture #hiphoptv #rappers #trapmusic #albumart #traptv #instamusic #hollywoodstar #musicians #committed #hitmusic #creativepreneur #nobrand #hollywoodmen #talent_alert #modelmen #scorpios #ableton #musicproducer #impressive #fanbase #soundcloud

A post shared by Alex Veach Official (@alexveach) on Mar 28, 2018 at 5:36pm PDT